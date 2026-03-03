ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN to feature Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder twice this week

ESPN’s coverage of the 2025–26 NBA regular season continues across ESPN and ABC from Wednesday, March 4 through Sunday, March 8.

On Wednesday, March 4, the defending NBA champion and league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, led by reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, visit the New York Knicks and reigning Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Mike Breen will provide play-by-play alongside Tim Legler, with Jorge Sedano reporting.

The nightcap features the Milwaukee Bucks and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who returns from injury this week, hosting the Atlanta Hawks and Jalen Johnson at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN. Ryan Ruocco calls the action with Jay Bilas, while Vanessa Richardson reports from the sideline.

Coverage tips off with NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Malika Andrews, Kendrick Perkins, Michael Malone and Brian Windhorst.

Friday, March 6 features a doubleheader on ESPN, beginning at 7 p.m. as the Dallas Mavericks visit the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown. Mark Jones has the call with Michael Malone, joined by Jorge Sedano.

At 9:30 p.m., the San Antonio Spurs and the league blocks leader Victor Wembanyama host the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. Dave Pasch and Doris Burke have the call, with Angel Gray reporting.

NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly precedes the doubleheader at 6 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Inside the NBA presented by Eli Lilly airs immediately following the conclusion of the final game. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports.

Saturday, March 7 features an NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop matchup as the Golden State Warriors nine-time All-Defensive Team selection Draymond Green visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 p.m. Mark Jones is on the call with PJ Carlesimo, alongside Katie George.

NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly begins Saturday coverage at 8 p.m. with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Inside the NBA presented by Eli Lilly follows postgame.

On Sunday, March 8, ESPN presents an NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC presented by Popeyes doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m. as the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by Donovan Mitchell and newly acquired James Harden, host the Boston Celtics. Mike Breen provides play-by-play with Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, while Jorge Sedano reports.

At 3:30 p.m., the New York Knicks visit the Los Angeles Lakers, led by four-time MVP and the league’s all-time scoring leader LeBron James and this season’s scoring leader Luka Dončić. Dave Pasch calls the game with Doris Burke, with Malika Andrews reporting from courtside.

Coverage begins with NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly at 12:30 p.m., featuring Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

All ESPN and ABC games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

