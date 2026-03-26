ESPN NBA schedule update: Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers added on April 8

ESPN today announced an update to its 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule with an Eastern Conference matchup presented by State Farm as part of its Advil Playoff Push coverage.

On Wednesday, April 8, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell host the Atlanta Hawks and Jalen Johnson at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The game replaces the previously scheduled Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons matchup.

NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly precedes the broadcast at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN is also the exclusive home of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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