ESPN’s most-watched MLB spring training since 2008, up 84 percent year over year

ESPN’s linear coverage of 2026 MLB spring training games delivered its largest audience in nearly two decades, since 2008. The four-game slate averaged 531K viewers, up 84 percent from last year.

In addition, every spring training game in 2026 is now included among ESPN’s top four most-watched spring training telecasts in the last ten years, since 2016. The March 3 Team USA vs. San Francisco Giants game topped the list with 677K viewers. Source: Nielsen Big Data + Panel.



Spring training games continue on the ESPN App via MLB.TV.



-30-

