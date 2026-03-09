ESPN’s most-watched MLB spring training since 2008, up 84 percent year over year

BaseballMLB

ESPN’s most-watched MLB spring training since 2008, up 84 percent year over year

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

ESPN’s linear coverage of 2026 MLB spring training games delivered its largest audience in nearly two decades, since 2008. The four-game slate averaged 531K viewers, up 84 percent from last year.

In addition, every spring training game in 2026 is now included among ESPN’s top four most-watched spring training telecasts in the last ten years, since 2016. The March 3 Team USA vs. San Francisco Giants game topped the list with  677K viewers. Source: Nielsen Big Data + Panel.

Spring training games continue on the ESPN App via MLB.TV.

-30- 

ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected].

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Alex Feuz

Alex Feuz

Based in Bristol, CT, Alex Feuz is a Sr. Publicist working on the WNBA, MLB, Little League and ESPN Audio properties.
Back to top button