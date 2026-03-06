FA Cup Fifth Round headlines week of soccer across ESPN; LALIGA Matchday 27, Bundesliga, Dutch Eredivisie and more

FA Cup Fifth Round: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea in action

ESPN will present full coverage of the FA Cup Fifth Round this weekend with several storied clubs competing for a place in the quarterfinals of the world’s oldest domestic cup competition.

Action begins Friday at 3 p.m. ET as Liverpool travels to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on ESPN+. The matchup comes just days after Wolves defeated Liverpool in league play, setting up a quick rematch with a quarterfinal berth on the line. Commentators: Jon Champion and Steve McManaman (English).

On Saturday at 7:15 a.m. ET, Premier League leaders Arsenal visit Mansfield Town on ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, with the lower-division side aiming to pull off one of the round’s biggest upsets. Commentators: Jon Champion and Stewart Robson (English); Richard Mendez and Natalia Astrain (Spanish).

Later that day, Chelsea faces Wrexham at 12:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+ as the Welsh club looks to continue its memorable cup run. Commentators: Adrian Healey and Don Hutchinson (English); Richard Mendez and Natalia Astrain (Spanish).

The round’s marquee matchup follows at 3 p.m. ET when Newcastle United hosts Manchester City on ESPN+ in a top-tier league showdown between two clubs aiming for a deep run in the competition.

FA Cup – Fifth Round

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Mar 6 3 p.m. Wolves vs. Liverpool ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 7:15 a.m. Mansfield vs. Arsenal ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sat, Mar 7 12:45 p.m. Wrexham vs. Chelsea ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Manchester City ESPN+ Sun, Mar 8 8 a.m. Fulham vs. Southampton ESPN+, ESPN2 Sun, Mar 8 9:30 a.m. Port Vale vs. Sunderland ESPN+ Sun, Mar 8 12:30 p.m. Leeds United vs. Norwich City ESPN+ Mon, Mar 9 3:30 p.m. West Ham United vs. Brentford ESPN+

*Subject to change

[insert graphic]

LALIGA Matchday 27: Top-three Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético headline the weekend action

LALIGA returns for Matchday 27 with the title race in focus as league leaders Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid all take the field across ESPN.

Action begins Friday at 3 p.m. ET as Vinícius Júnior, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid travel to face Celta de Vigo on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Real Madrid enters the weekend looking to respond after dropping points in back-to-back matches and stay in the LALIGA title race. Commentators: Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson with reporter Alex Kirkland (English); Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart with reporter Gemma Soler (Spanish).

Saturday’s marquee matchup follows at 3 p.m. ET when league leaders Barcelona visit Athletic Club on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Barcelona, led by Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski, look to maintain their advantage at the top in a challenging road test at San Mamés. Commentators: Rob Palmer and Kasey Keller with reporter Sid Lowe (English); Fernando Palomo and Mario Kempes with reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish).

Earlier Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid host Real Sociedad on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Atlético looks to keep pace near the top of the table against a Real Sociedad side aiming to make a statement on the road. The match is a preview of next month’s Copa del Rey final between the two teams.

LALIGA – Matchday 27

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Mar 6 3 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Mar 7 8 a.m. Osasuna vs. Mallorca ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 10:15 a.m. Levante vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Mar 7 12:30 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Mar 7 3 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Mar 8 9 a.m. Villarreal vs. Elche ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Mar 8 11:15 a.m. Getafe vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Mar 8 1:30 p.m. Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Mar 8 4 p.m. Valencia vs. Deportivo Alavés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Mar 9 4 p.m. Espanyol vs. Real Oviedo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 25: Bayern München hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach; Dortmund visits Köln on ESPN+

Bundesliga Matchday 25 begins Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET as Bayern München hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach on ESPN+. Bayern looks to continue its push at the top of the table at Allianz Arena, while Gladbach aims to play spoiler in one of the league’s most recognizable matchups.

Saturday features a full slate of matches kicking off at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ as part of the whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz program, including RB Leipzig vs. FC Augsburg and Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen, as clubs battle for positioning in the race for European places. Later that afternoon at 12:30 p.m. ET, Borussia Dortmund will travel to face Köln on ESPN+.

Bundesliga – Matchday 25

Date Time (ET) Match Network Fri, Mar 6 2:30 p.m. Bayern München vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. Augsburg ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 9:30 a.m. Mainz vs. Stuttgart ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 9:30 a.m. Heidenheim vs. Hoffenheim ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 9:30 a.m. Wolfsburg vs. Hamburg ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 9:30 a.m. SC Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 12:30 p.m. Köln vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ Sun, Mar 8 10:30 a.m. St. Pauli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ Sun, Mar 8 12:30 p.m. Union Berlin vs. Werder Bremen ESPN+

*Subject to change

Copa de la Reina semifinals: Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona begin pursuit of final berth

The Copa de la Reina, Spain’s premier women’s domestic cup competition, reaches the semifinal stage this week, with the first legs airing on ESPN Deportes. The two-leg ties determine the finalists, with Spain’s top clubs aiming to take a step toward lifting the trophy and securing a place in the season’s showcase domestic final, including defending champions FC Barcelona, the competition’s most decorated club.

Copa de la Reina – Semifinals (Leg 1)

Date Time (ET) Match Network Wed, Mar 11 2 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. CD Tenerife ESPN Deportes Thu, Mar 12 4 p.m. Levante Badalona vs. Barcelona ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Dutch Eredivisie: PSV host AZ Alkmaar on ESPN+

League-leading PSV Eindhoven hosts AZ Alkmaar on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+. PSV, led by U.S. internationals Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest, looks to maintain their advantage at the top of the Eredivisie standings as the title race continues.

Matchday 25 Dutch Eredivise schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Network Sat, Mar 7 10:30 a.m. FC Groningen vs. Ajax Amsterdam ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 2 p.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+ Sun, Mar 8 11:45 a.m. NAC Breda vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam ESPN+ Sun, Mar 8 3 p.m. NEC Nijmegen vs. FC Volendam ESPN+

*Subject to change