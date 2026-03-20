Madrid derby headlines strong weekend of soccer across ESPN

Stars Mbappé, Vinicius, and Álvarez set to shine at Madrid derby, Sunday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, and Real Madrid host Julián Álvarez and Atlético de Madrid, in the second Madrid derby – one of football’s fiercest city rivalries – of the 2025-26 season on Sunday, March 22, at 4 p.m. ET, live from the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Match Coverage from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

English Commentary: Ian Darke and Steve McManaman

Ian Darke and Steve McManaman Spanish Commentary: Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, with reporter Martin Ainstein from Madrid

Studio Coverage

English and Spanish-language editions of ESPN FC will headline coverage beginning today (Friday, March 20). In addition, ESPN Deportes studio shows – SportsCenter, Ahora o Nunca, Equipo F, Generación F, Enfocados, and Fútbol Picante – will feature segments from Madrid.

ESPN FC (English): Reporter Sid Lowe, analyst Luis García, and match commentators Darke and McManaman will join the show from the stadium. Dan Thomas and analyst Craig Burley will host from Bristol, Conn.

ESPN FC (Spanish):Former Atleti midfielder Mario Suárez headlines the coverage team from the stadium including reporter Ainstein, and commentary duo Palomo and Biscayart.

LALIGA – Matchday 29 :

Date Time (ET) Match Where to Watch Fri, March 20 4 p.m. Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, March 21 9 a.m. Elche vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11:15 a.m. Espanyol vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Levante vs. Real Oviedo ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Osasuna vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. Sevilla vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, March 22 9 a.m. Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11:15 a.m. Celta Vigo vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 27: FC Bayern München vs. Union Berlin Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Harry Kane, the top scorer in European soccer this season, leads FC Bayern München at home in the Allianz Arena as they host FC Union Berlin, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on the ESPN+. Kane’s hot scoring streak this season has placed him in the discussion for the Ballon d’Or award, while FC Bayern is the runaway favorite for its second straight Bundesliga title under head coach Vincent Kompany.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at 1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, VfL Wolfsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich vs. FC Union Berlin, and FC Heidenheim vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Bundesliga – Matchday 27 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Where to Watch Fri, March 20 3:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ Sat, March 21 10:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. FC Heidenheim vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Hamburg SV ESPN+ Sun, March 22 10:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. FC St. Pauli vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+

*Subject to change

NWSL: Kansas City Current visit Chicago Stars, Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Chicago Stars FC hosts Kansas City Current in their first NWSL on ESPN appearance of the season, part of the company’s unprecedented appointment-viewing initiative for the 2026 season. The Kansas City Current, the 2025 NWSL Shield winners with the league’s best regular-season record, look to build on their first win of the season on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET, with Jacqui Oatley (play-by-play) and Lianne Sanderson (analyst) on the call, airing live on ESPN2 and streaming on the ESPN App.

Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. stars and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App

League-leading PSV Eindhoven face Telstar on Sunday at 11:45 p.m. ET on the ESPN App. PSV, led by U.S. internationals Ricardo Pepi, hold a commanding lead atop the Eredivisie standings and look to continue their dominant run as they push toward a third consecutive Dutch title.

Matchday 28 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Where to Watch Sun, March 22 7:15 a.m. NEC Nijmegen vs. Heerenveen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Ajax Amsterdam ESPN+ 11:45 a.m. FC Groningen vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+ 11:45 a.m. Telstar vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+

*Subject to change

Women’s Super League: U.S. stars lead Chelsea at London City Lionesses, Saturday at 8 a.m. (ESPN+)

The Women’s Super League continues this weekend as Chelsea FC Women face London City Lionesses. Chelsea, powered by U.S. Women’s National Team standouts Catarina Macario, Naomi Girma, and Mia Fishel, will look to maintain their strong form. The two clubs square off on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET, streaming live on ESPN+.

English Women’s Super League schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Where to Watch Sat, March 21 8 a.m. London City Lionesses vs. Chelsea FC ESPN+ 8 a.m. Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur ESPN+ Sun, March 22 8 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. Leicester City vs. Aston Villa ESPN+

*Subject to change