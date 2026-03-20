Madrid derby headlines strong weekend of soccer across ESPN

Stars Mbappé, Vinicius, and Álvarez set to shine at Madrid derby, Sunday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, and Real Madrid host Julián Álvarez and Atlético de Madrid, in the second Madrid derby – one of football’s fiercest city rivalries – of the 2025-26 season on Sunday, March 22, at 4 p.m. ET, live from the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
Match Coverage from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
- English Commentary: Ian Darke and Steve McManaman
- Spanish Commentary: Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, with reporter Martin Ainstein from Madrid
Studio Coverage
English and Spanish-language editions of ESPN FC will headline coverage beginning today (Friday, March 20). In addition, ESPN Deportes studio shows – SportsCenter, Ahora o Nunca, Equipo F, Generación F, Enfocados, and Fútbol Picante – will feature segments from Madrid.
- ESPN FC (English): Reporter Sid Lowe, analyst Luis García, and match commentators Darke and McManaman will join the show from the stadium. Dan Thomas and analyst Craig Burley will host from Bristol, Conn.
- ESPN FC (Spanish):Former Atleti midfielder Mario Suárez headlines the coverage team from the stadium including reporter Ainstein, and commentary duo Palomo and Biscayart.
LALIGA – Matchday 29:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Where to Watch
|Fri, March 20
|4 p.m.
|Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, March 21
|9 a.m.
|Elche vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|11:15 a.m.
|Espanyol vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Levante vs. Real Oviedo
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Osasuna vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|4 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, March 22
|9 a.m.
|Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|11:15 a.m.
|Celta Vigo vs. Alaves
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|4 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Atletico de Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga Matchday 27: FC Bayern München vs. Union Berlin Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+
Harry Kane, the top scorer in European soccer this season, leads FC Bayern München at home in the Allianz Arena as they host FC Union Berlin, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET on the ESPN+. Kane’s hot scoring streak this season has placed him in the discussion for the Ballon d’Or award, while FC Bayern is the runaway favorite for its second straight Bundesliga title under head coach Vincent Kompany.
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at 1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, VfL Wolfsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich vs. FC Union Berlin, and FC Heidenheim vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen.
Bundesliga – Matchday 27 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Where to Watch
|Fri, March 20
|3:30 p.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|Sat, March 21
|10:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|FC Heidenheim vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Hamburg SV
|ESPN+
|Sun, March 22
|10:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|FC St. Pauli vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
NWSL: Kansas City Current visit Chicago Stars, Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Chicago Stars FC hosts Kansas City Current in their first NWSL on ESPN appearance of the season, part of the company’s unprecedented appointment-viewing initiative for the 2026 season. The Kansas City Current, the 2025 NWSL Shield winners with the league’s best regular-season record, look to build on their first win of the season on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET, with Jacqui Oatley (play-by-play) and Lianne Sanderson (analyst) on the call, airing live on ESPN2 and streaming on the ESPN App.
Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. stars and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App
League-leading PSV Eindhoven face Telstar on Sunday at 11:45 p.m. ET on the ESPN App. PSV, led by U.S. internationals Ricardo Pepi, hold a commanding lead atop the Eredivisie standings and look to continue their dominant run as they push toward a third consecutive Dutch title.
Matchday 28 Dutch Eredivise schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Where to Watch
|Sun, March 22
|7:15 a.m.
|NEC Nijmegen vs. Heerenveen
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Ajax Amsterdam
|ESPN+
|11:45 a.m.
|FC Groningen vs. AZ Alkmaar
|ESPN+
|11:45 a.m.
|Telstar vs. PSV Eindhoven
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Women’s Super League: U.S. stars lead Chelsea at London City Lionesses, Saturday at 8 a.m. (ESPN+)
The Women’s Super League continues this weekend as Chelsea FC Women face London City Lionesses. Chelsea, powered by U.S. Women’s National Team standouts Catarina Macario, Naomi Girma, and Mia Fishel, will look to maintain their strong form. The two clubs square off on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET, streaming live on ESPN+.
English Women’s Super League schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Where to Watch
|Sat, March 21
|8 a.m.
|London City Lionesses vs. Chelsea FC
|ESPN+
|8 a.m.
|Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
|ESPN+
|Sun, March 22
|8 a.m.
|Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|Leicester City vs. Aston Villa
|ESPN+
*Subject to change