NWSL on ABC season opener, LALIGA title race and Bundesliga showdown headline soccer on ESPN networks this weekend

Historic season opener: Boston Legacy FC vs. Gotham FC kicks off 2026 NWSL season on ESPN

The opening weekend of the 2026 National Women’s Soccer League season on ABC kicks off Saturday as Boston Legacy FC make their league debut against Gotham FC at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+ and the ESPN App. The matchup features one of the league’s two new expansion clubs hosting the defending champions and their star-studded roster at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.

U.S. soccer star Crystal Dunn will make her ESPN guest analyst debut on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2, appearing on a special NWSL season preview edition of Futbol W. She’ll join her former U.S. Women’s National Team teammate Ali Krieger, ESPN.com’s Jeff Kassouf, and host Cristina Alexander for in-depth preseason analysis during the one-hour show.

LALIGA Matchday 28: Real Madrid host Elche CF; FC Barcelona welcome Sevilla FC as title race heats up

The race for the 2025-26 LALIGA crown continues to intensify as Barcelona and Real Madrid remain locked in a close race atop the standings entering Matchday 28. FC Barcelona hosts Sevilla FC while Real Madrid take on Elche CF, with both sides looking to secure crucial points as the pressure mounts in the final stretch of the title chase.

On Saturday, Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid host Elche CF, live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, at 4 p.m. ET. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and reporter Sid Lowe will have the call in English, with Fernando Palomo, Mario Kempes and reporter Martin Ainstein on the Spanish broadcast.

FC Barcelona, which has held the No. 1 position for the vast majority of the season, hosts Sevilla FC Sunday, at 11:15 a.m. ET, on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja and reporter Gemma Soler will call the match in English, with Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Moises Llorens on the Spanish broadcast.

LALIGA – Matchday 28 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, March 13 4 p.m. Alaves vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, March 14 9 a.m. Girona vs. Athletic Bilbao ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11:15 a.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Real Oviedo vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Elche ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, March 15 9 a.m. Mallorca vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11:15 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 2:30 p.m. Real Betis vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, March 16 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Levante ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 26: Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern at 10:30 p.m. ET on the ESPN App

Bayer Leverkusen host FC Bayern München in the Bundesliga’s marquee matchup on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Leverkusen will look to challenge the league leaders behind the creativity of Florian Wirtz, while FC Bayern aims to keep their momentum going as one of Europe’s highest-scoring clubs.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Heidenheim, Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Augsburg, TSG Hoffenheim vs. VfL Wolfsburg, and Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern München.

Bundesliga – Matchday 26 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, March 13 3:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ Sat, March 14 10:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Heidenheim ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Hamburg SV vs. FC Cologne ESPN+ Sun, March 15 10:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Mainz ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+

*Subject to change

Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. stars and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App

League-leading PSV Eindhoven host SNEC Nijmegen on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on the ESPN App. PSV, led by U.S. internationals Ricardo Pepi, hold a commanding lead atop the Eredivisie standings and look to continue their dominant run as they push toward a third consecutive Dutch title.

Matchday 27 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, March 14 1:45 p.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. NEC Nijmegen ESPN+ 4 p.m. Ajax Amsterdam vs. Sparta Rotterdam ESPN+ Sun, March 15 9:30 a.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Heracles Almelo ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Excelsior ESPN+

*Subject to change

Women’s League Cup Final: Chelsea take on Manchester United in title match

The Women’s League Cup Final features a marquee showdown as Chelsea FC take on Manchester United this weekend. Chelsea, led by U.S. Women’s National Team standouts Catarina Macario, Naomi Girma, and Mia Fishel, meet a Manchester United side headlined by England internationals Ella Toone and Mary Earps. The two clubs square off on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET, streaming live on ESPN+.

English Women’s Super League schedule :