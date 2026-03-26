Opening Day ushers in a new era for MLB.TV on the ESPN App

Fans with an MLB.TV subscription also have access to MLB Network and its 24/7 programming

MLB Big Inning delivers live Opening Day coverage on ESPNEWS and the ESPN App from 4–7 p.m. ET



Starting Thursday, March 26, MLB Opening Day presented by Adobe will usher in a new era for MLB.TV on the ESPN App, giving fans access to more than 2,000 out‑of‑market regular season games in one seamless destination and reinforcing ESPN as the home of the MLB regular season. Fans can renew their MLB.TV subscription through MLB platforms as well.

Opening Weekend presented by Adobe on the ESPN App will include more than 40 out‑of‑market games available on MLB.TV through Sunday, March 29 (subject to local blackout restrictions), beginning with nine games on Opening Day. The weekend slate also features marquee matchups showcasing players such as Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Rafael Devers, James Wood, Alex Bregman, Roman Anthony and Elly De La Cruz.



Fans with an MLB.TV subscription also have access to MLB Network and its 24/7 programming, including select out-of-market games and shows like MLB Tonight, MLB Central, Intentional Talk and MLB Now.



On Thursday, MLB Big Inning will air on ESPNEWS and the ESPN App from 4 to 7 p.m. ET, delivering wall‑to‑wall coverage of MLB Opening Day. Produced by MLB Network, the show takes fans on a live tour around the league, jumping into local broadcasts to showcase the biggest moments as they happen and bringing viewers closer to the action across Major League Baseball. MLB Big Inning will be available daily on the ESPN App with an MLB.TV subscription.

In addition to the MLB.TV out-of-market offering, fans can follow the league all season long with ESPN’s exclusive 30-game MLB schedule and coverage on SportsCenter, Baseball Tonight and other acclaimed studio shows, making the ESPN Unlimited plan a comprehensive destination for baseball.

Opening Week Highlights on MLB.TV:

March 26: Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox visit Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds March 27: Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants March 28: Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers host Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks March 29: Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers travel to face Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies March 30: Juan Soto and the New York Mets square off against Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals March 31: Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels close the opening stretch by visiting Pete Crow‑Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs



As previously announced, ESPN’s MLB Game of the Day on the ESPN App delivers an out-of-market daily showcase for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers, with all 30 clubs represented through May as the 2026 season begins.

Additionally, MLB.TV on the ESPN App complements ESPN’s reimagined exclusive national MLB schedule for 2026, which focuses on the core summer months with 23 of the network’s 30 exclusive games airing across June, July and August.



The linear slate on ESPN also includes games on Jackie Robinson Day, Memorial Day, the MLB second‑half opener, the MLB Little League Classic along with three games on ABC..



ESPN Radio continues as the national audio home of MLB, broadcasting more than 50 regular‑season games plus comprehensive coverage of the entire MLB Postseason and World Series, the MLB All‑Star Game presented by Mastercard and the T‑Mobile Home Run Derby.

For fans, it means more flexibility, more access and a more immersive way to experience baseball. To sign up, visit https://plus.espn.com/mlbtv and watch from Opening Day through the final out of the regular season.



All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.



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ESPN Contacts: [email protected], [email protected].