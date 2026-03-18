PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App: Exclusive coverage of the Valspar Championship

Early round coverage begins Thursday, March 19, at 7:30 a.m. ET

Marquee and Featured Groups include Bradley, Cantlay, Clark, Finau, Fitzpatrick, Koepka, Horschel, Hovland, Schauffele, Spaun, Spieth, Theegala, Thomas, and more

The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing continues this week with exclusive coverage of the Valspar Championship from Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor starting Thursday, March 19, at 7:30 a.m. ET, on PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices. Coverage continues through the Final Round on Sunday, March 22.

Featured Groups and Holes

Fans can watch every shot from Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners as part of Marquee Group coverage across the First and Second Rounds.

Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick and Sam Ryder will play together in Featured Groups on Thursday and move to the Marquee Group on Friday, showcasing last week’s runner up at THE PLAYERS in Fitzpatrick, along with Thomas who finished T8.

Top players paired together across Featured Group streams on Thursday and Friday include Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley and Patrick Cantlay; Ben Griffin, Sahith Theegala and Tony Finau; Ricky Castillo, Billy Horschel, and reigning U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun; and more.

The Featured Holes feed will showcase four par-3’s on Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course: Nos. 4, 8 and 15, as well as the 206-yard 17th, which is part of a notoriously difficult three-hole closing stretch known as The Snake Pit.

*Will move to individual feeds beginning at 2 p.m.

**PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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