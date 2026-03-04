PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App showcases Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the season’s third Signature Event

Four-day coverage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard begins Thursday, Mar. 5, at 7:30 a.m. ET on the ESPN App

World No. 1 & 2 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy headline early round Marquee & Featured Groups coverage

Justin Thomas’ 2026 PGA TOUR debut spotlighted, including full Second Round on Friday

PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings returns, providing over eight hours of golf-related betting discussion, analysis & more across each of the four rounds

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App continues 2026 season coverage with the TOUR’s third Signature Event in four weeks, with the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, beginning Thursday, Mar. 5, at 7:30 a.m. ET, from Orlando, Florida. Coverage continues through the Final Round on Sunday, featuring all the action from Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

Featured Groups & Holes

Fans can watch every shot from World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy as part of early round Marquee and Featured Groups coverage. The duo leads an elite field, including eight of the top 15 players, across the First and Second Rounds on the ESPN App.

16-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Thomas returns to action in his 2026 debut throughout early round coverage on the ESPN App, featuring his full Second Round on Friday alongside World No. 12 Hideki Matsuyama

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, the ESPN App will provide a dedicated feed capturing every moment from the challenging and pivotal par-3 17th hole.

PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast

The PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings returns this week for its third event of the 2026 PGA TOUR SEASON. Betcast, the first all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans, will air for more than eight hours during each of the four rounds on the ESPN App, featuring golf-related betting discussion, live betting analysis, upcoming previews, tournament features and more. For more, visit ESPN Press Room.

*Will move to individual feeds beginning at 2 p.m.

**PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

