Red Wings-Devils delivers ESPN’s most-viewed NHL game in five years

The 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN and ABC continued last Thursday with Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN, delivering 808K viewers (peak: 928K), +98% vs. last season’s NHL on ESPN average.

Saturday’s ABC doubleheader featured the Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins and New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils, both delivering 1M viewers (peak: 1.2M), +20% vs. last season’s NHL on ABC average.

On Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings vs. Devils matchup delivered ESPN’s most-viewed game in five years (excluding Opening Night and Stadium Series) with 863K viewers (peak: 941K), +111% vs. last season’s NHL on ESPN average.

Through 33 games, the NHL on ESPN and ABC is averaging 782K viewers, +21% YoY.

