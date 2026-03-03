SEC Network tips off the madness of March with extensive Champ Week coverage

SEC Network (SECN) is gearing up for postseason play with more than 70 hours of studio and event programming on the network surrounding the women’s conference tournament action in Greenville, S.C., and the men’s conference tournament play in Nashville, Tenn. First round, second round and two quarterfinals in the Southeastern Conference Tournament are slated for SECN, complemented with live studio coverage on-site throughout both the women’s and men’s tournaments.

SEC Tournament Showdowns Set for SEC Network, ESPN and ESPN2

The first and second rounds of the SEC Women’s Tournament are slated to be televised on SEC Network, along with the evening session of the quarterfinal round. The first two quarterfinals of the tournament will air on ESPN, followed by the semifinals on ESPN2. The Championship game on Sunday will return to ESPN, set for 3 p.m. ET.

Sam Gore will team up with Tamika Catchings to call the morning session of the first and second rounds on Wednesday and Thursday, while Tiffany Greene and Carolyn Peck will be on the call for the evening session of the first and second rounds.

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe and rules analyst Dee Kantner will bring fans the action of the first two quarterfinals on Friday (ESPN), with Greene and Peck calling the second two quarterfinals on Friday night (SECN).

The trio of Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe return for Semifinal Saturday’s games at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (ESPN2) before making the championship call on Sunday to see which team will cut down the net in Greenville (ESPN, 3 p.m.).

On the men’s side, the first and second rounds are slated to be televised on SEC Network, along with the evening session of the quarterfinal round. The first two quarterfinals of the tournament, along with the semifinals and championship game are set to air on ESPN.

Roy Philpott and Jon Crispin team up to call the afternoon first round games, while Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw bring fans the evening first round sessions. Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Alyssa Lang join in Nashville for the afternoon second round games, along with the afternoon quarterfinals and both semifinal games. Hart and Bradshaw will continue to call the evening games from the second round through the quarterfinals.

The trio of Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Lang team up for the Championship call on Sunday at 1 p.m. as a team is crowned in Nashville.

SEC Now Covers All the Action from the ‘Villes

SEC Now will bring fans all the insight and analysis from Greenville, S.C., as Nell Fortner, Mike Neighbors and Steffi Sorensen join hosts Dari Nowkhah and Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and postgame coverage throughout the week. Tournament studio coverage from Greenville begins at 10:30 a.m. (Wed., and Thu) and 11:30 a.m. on Friday, with additional Semifinal Saturday coverage throughout the day. SEC Now will also have a special Championship Sunday postgame edition at 7:30 p.m.

The following week, SEC Now will be live from Music City, providing programming from the SEC Men’s Tournament. Hosts Dari Nowkhah and Peter Burns will be accompanied by analysts Pat Bradley, Daymeon Fishback and Ron Slay as they team up for pre-game, halftime and postgame coverage on SEC Network throughout the week.

Additional Programming and Coverage Highlights

Women’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® – The women’s hoops edition of ESPN’s College GameDay wraps up its 2026 regular season run with a show live from Greenville ahead of the Championship game. Hosted by Christine Williamson with analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike , the premier pregame show will air from noon – 1 p.m. on March 8 (ESPN, ESPN App, Disney+) as the trio brings fans all the insights for Championship Sunday. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and fans do not need a ticket to the championship game to attend the show.

with analysts and , the premier pregame show will air from noon – 1 p.m. on March 8 (ESPN, ESPN App, Disney+) as the trio brings fans all the insights for Championship Sunday. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and fans do not need a ticket to the championship game to attend the show. The Paul Finebaum Show – Finebaum will be live throughout the week, covering the latest from the SEC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. When there are live games on SEC Network, The Paul Finebaum Show will air on ESPN Radio and/or SEC Network+.

SEC Inside – SEC Network will air two special SEC Tournament recaps to wrap up the action from the semifinals and finals in Greenville and Nashville. SEC Inside: SEC Women’s Tournament airs at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, and SEC Inside: SEC Men’s Tournament follows the next week at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.

SEC Now: Selection Special – SEC Now: Selection Special is set for Sunday, March 15 at 9 p.m. from SEC Network’s Charlotte, N.C., studios. Burns will be joined by Fishback, Neighbors and Sorensen to react to team watch parties and interviews from the SEC squads selected for postseason play.

SEC Network Social & Digital – SEC Network social and digital will have full, on-site coverage from both tournaments across Instagram, TikTok, Facebookand Twitter/X, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights and digital content on com and more.

Champ Week – SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament (Greenville, S.C.)

Date Time (ET) Game Network Wed, Mar 4 11 a.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings SEC Network 1:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 8:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SEC Network Thu, Mar 5 11 a.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings SEC Network 1:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 8:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SEC Network Fri, Mar 6 Noon SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #1

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner ESPN 2:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #2

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner ESPN 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #3

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 8:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #4

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SEC Network Sat, Mar 7 4:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #1

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner ESPN2 7 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #2

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner ESPN2 Sun, Mar 8 3 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Dee Kantner ESPN

Champ Week – SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

Date Time (ET) Game Network Wed, Mar 11 12:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin SEC Network 3 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin SEC Network 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw SEC Network 9:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw SEC Network Thu, Mar 12 12:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 3 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw SEC Network 9:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw SEC Network Fri, Mar 13 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #1

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang ESPN 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #2

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang ESPN 7 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #3

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw SEC Network 9:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #4

Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw SEC Network Sat, Mar 14 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #1

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang ESPN 3:30 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #2

Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang ESPN Sun, Mar 15 1 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Alyssa Lang ESPN

