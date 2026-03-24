USPA Global and ESPN expand relationship with Chris Fowler for 2026 High-Goal Polo Championships

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Mar. 24, 2026) – Global Polo, the entertainment subsidiary of USPA Global, continues its historic relationship with ESPN to showcase the sport of polo, which has expanded its reach to millions of households worldwide. The landmark relationship includes legendary ESPN commentator Chris Fowler hosting the USPA Gold Cup® Final on Mar. 29 for the first time, and the U.S. Open Polo Championship® Final on Apr. 26 for the second year, at the USPA National Polo Center in Palm Beach County, Florida, alongside veteran broadcasters Kenny Rice and Polo Hall-of-Famer Adam Snow.

“I’ve had the privilege of covering some of the most iconic events in sports, and what continues to draw me back to the sport of polo is the unique partnership between the polo player and polo pony, as well as the speed and intensity of competition at the highest level,” said Fowler. “Hosting both the USPA Gold Cup and the U.S. Open Polo Championship allows me to share the energy and uniqueness of this beautiful sport with a broader ESPN audience.”

“There’s nothing quite like seeing these world-class athletes and their equine partners compete in such a fast-paced, strategic game,” Fowler added.

The USPA Gold Cup, first played in 1974, is the second most important tournament in American polo, right next to the U.S. Open Polo Championship, which was first played in 1904. This year’s competition will feature 10 elite teams competing at the highest level of the sport from March 4 – 29. The prestigious U.S. Open Polo Championship, played April 1 – 26, is widely recognized as a showcase for many of the world’s top players and equine athletes and remains one of the most prestigious polo tournaments globally. Both tournaments have been played back-to-back since they arrived in Palm Beach County, Florida, in 2004. These highly rated polo competitions take place on the U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field One at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida.

Coverage of the USPA Gold Cup final in early April, followed by the U.S. Open Polo Championship final match in May, will be available on multiple ESPN platforms, including ESPN2. Check your local listings for specific airtimes.

“Our long-term relationship with ESPN continues to elevate the sport of polo, the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, and the global momentum behind it,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar global sport brand, U.S. Polo Assn. “Chris Fowler’s return and expanded presence hosting both the USPA Gold Cup and the U.S. Open Polo Championship further strengthens the momentum and visibility of these world-class tournaments to a global audience.”

“Supported by ESPN, the sport of polo continues to garner interest from fans around the world,” added Prince.

Beyond live game coverage, ESPN platforms also feature new episodes of the two-time award-winning show, Breakaway: Presented by U.S. Polo Assn. produced by Global Polo. Viewers can follow exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage, player features, and championship highlights on Global Polo’s YouTube channel, including special coverage tied to the USPA Gold Cup and the U.S. Open Polo Championship broadcasts.

“The United States Polo Association is delighted to see the continued growth of the sport through our relationship with ESPN,” said Stewart Armstrong, Chairman of the United States Polo Association (USPA). “The USPA Gold Cup and the U.S. Open Polo Championship represent the highest level of competition at the USPA National Polo Center for the American season, and the increased visibility provided by ESPN underscores the athleticism, dedication, and tradition that define our sport.”

For the most up-to-date information and breaking news, sign up for the Polo Insider newsletter at globalpolo.com and visit uspolo.org.

Photo Credit: ESPN Images

Photo Caption: ESPN Commentator, Chris Fowler

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading multiplatform sports entertainment brand, features seven U.S. television networks, the leading sports app, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, leading social and digital platforms, ESPN.com, ESPN Audio, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

About the United States Polo Association® (USPA)

The United States Polo Association® is organized and exists for the purposes of promoting the game of polo; coordinating the activities of its member clubs and registered player members; arranging and supervising polo tournaments, competitions, and games; and providing rules, handicaps, and tournament conditions for those events. Its overarching goals are improving the sport and promoting the safety and welfare of its human and equine participants. Founded in 1890, the USPA is the largest voluntary sports organization in North America for the sport of polo. The USPA is currently made up of more than 200 member clubs and over 5,000 registered player members. It annually awards and oversees roughly 50 national tournaments hosted by its member clubs. For more information, please visit uspolo.org.

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