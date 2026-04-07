ESPN NBA Full Court Press: NBA enters its final week of the regular season as ESPN features two matchups with playoff implications

ESPN continues its coverage of the Advil Playoff Push on Wednesday, April 8 with a star-studded doubleheader presented by State Farm on ESPN.

The action tips off at 7 p.m. ET as the Atlanta Hawks, led by reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month Jalen Johnson and winners of 18 of their last 20 games, visit the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell on ESPN. Dave Pasch will provide play-by-play alongside Doris Burke, with Alyssa Lang reporting.

The nightcap features the San Antonio Spurs, led by league blocks leader Victor Wembanyama and winners of 27 of their last 30 games, hosting the Portland Trail Blazers and Deni Avdija at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN. Mike Breen calls the action with Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, while Lisa Salters reports from courtside.

Coverage tips off with NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN, featuring host Malika Andrews, ESPN Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst, ESPN NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins, and Kenny Smith.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN is also the exclusive home of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

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ESPN media contacts: [email protected] and [email protected].