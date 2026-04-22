ESPN opens NBA Playoffs with most-watched playoff game of opening weekend

ESPN tipped off the opening weekend of the NBA Playoffs presented by Google in strong fashion, delivering the most‑watched NBA game of the weekend. Saturday’s Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup on ABC averaged 5.2 million viewers, peaking at 6.4 million viewers during the 11 p.m. ET quarter‑hour.

Studio coverage

ESPN’s Saturday studio programming also generated strong viewership, with Inside the NBA averaging 3.1 million viewers and NBA Tip‑Off averaging 1.5 million viewers.

ESPN’s NBA advertising business shows strong cross-platform momentum

The NBA continues to be a driver for Disney’s advertising business with steady year-over-year growth. Success comes from robust cross-platform demand across linear and digital and expanded studio programming. Overall advertiser demand for NBA content is high with half of returning linear advertisers and categories increasing their spend year-over-year, and the addition of more than 60 new advertisers this season.

ESPN is the exclusive home of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

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