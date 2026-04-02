ESPN to present WNBA Expansion Draft Friday, April 3

ESPN today announced Malika Andrews will host ESPN’s WNBA Expansion Draft 2026 Presented by State Street Investment Management SPY this Friday, April 3, from 3:30–4 p.m. ET, live from ESPN’s Los Angeles studio.

Andrews will be joined by analysts Carolyn Peck and Monica McNutt, who will contribute from Phoenix, where they are onsite for ESPN’s NCAA Women’s Final Four coverage. Kendra Andrews will also join the special from Los Angeles, providing reporting and insight on the Expansion Draft, WNBA Free Agency and the upcoming WNBA Draft.

The WNBA Expansion Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY will help shape the WNBA’s newest franchises, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, who will begin play this May. The two teams will select from a pool of available players across the league as they build their inaugural rosters, marking a significant milestone in the WNBA’s continued growth.

The 30-minute special will feature live interviews with key figures from both expansion franchises, including team executives and general managers, offering perspective on roster construction and strategy as the WNBA continues its growth.

ESPN’s coverage will deliver comprehensive analysis, breaking news and insider access surrounding one of the league’s most significant offseason events.

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