ESPN updates NHL exclusive games for 2025-26 season

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced an update to the 2025-26 NHL regular-season schedule.
Two national exclusive games have been updated across ESPN on April 16. The previously announced start time for St. Louis Blues vs. Utah Mammoth will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Additionally, the previously announced start time for Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche will now begin at 10 p.m. on ESPN.
Updated NHL schedule on ESPN:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to watch
|Thu, April 16
|7:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues vs. Utah Mammoth
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche**
|ESPN
*Please note schedule is subject to change.
**Side by side with Altitude Sports.
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CONTACTS:
ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742
ESPN+
[email protected]