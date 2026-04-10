ESPN updates NHL exclusive games for 2025-26 season

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ESPN updates NHL exclusive games for 2025-26 season

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo8 hours ago

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced an update to the 2025-26 NHL regular-season schedule.

Two national exclusive games have been updated across ESPN on April 16. The previously announced start time for St. Louis Blues vs. Utah Mammoth will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Additionally, the previously announced start time for Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche will now begin at 10 p.m. on ESPN.

Updated NHL schedule on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game Where to watch
Thu, April 16 7:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Utah Mammoth ESPN
10 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche** ESPN

*Please note schedule is subject to change.
**Side by side with Altitude Sports.

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CONTACTS:

ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

ESPN+
[email protected]

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Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo8 hours ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, College Hockey and ESPN Creative Studio. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
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