ESPN updates NHL exclusive games for 2025-26 season

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced an update to the 2025-26 NHL regular-season schedule.

Two national exclusive games have been updated across ESPN on April 16. The previously announced start time for St. Louis Blues vs. Utah Mammoth will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Additionally, the previously announced start time for Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche will now begin at 10 p.m. on ESPN.

Updated NHL schedule on ESPN:

Date Time (ET) Game Where to watch Thu, April 16 7:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Utah Mammoth ESPN 10 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche** ESPN

*Please note schedule is subject to change.

**Side by side with Altitude Sports.

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