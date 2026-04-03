College Basketball - Men's
ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm heads to Final Four in Indianapolis with special edition four-hour show featuring high-profile guests, pregame analysis & more
- Saturday at 2 p.m. ET live from outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Special guests include Tommy Lloyd, John Calipari, Mark Few, Zac Brown & more
- Kris Budden reports on the anatomy of UConn’s miraculous Elite 8 win
ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm will be live from Indianapolis with a special four-hour show (2 p.m. ET, ESPN) ahead of Saturday’s NCAA Division I Men’s Final Four featuring No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 UConn and No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 1 Arizona. The show originates live from Morris Bicentennial Plaza outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse and is open to fans.
Led by host Rece Davis alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and reporters Kris Budden and Pete Thamel, the show will feature in-depth analysis and reporting, special guest interviews and groundbreaking featured content.
Show highlights and guests:
- College GameDay will feature a lineup of high-profile guests including
- Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer John Calipari (2:30 p.m.)
- Former Florida great Joakim Noah on the 20-year anniversary of the Gators’ back-to-back national championships (3:30 p.m.)
- 2026 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few (4 p.m.)
- Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd (4 p.m.)
- Three-time Grammy Award winning artist Zac Brown (4:45 p.m.)
- Grammy Award winning duo The Chainsmokers (5:25 p.m.)
- A feature on Arizona’s dynamic freshmen class, including Koa Peat and Brayden Burries (3 p.m.).
- College GameDay provides an all-access look with Illinois star freshman Keaton Wagler (5 p.m.).
- GameDay examines the anatomy of the miraculous UConn win over Duke, a story that bookends in Indiana, culminated by a shot that will live in March Madness lore forever. Kris Budden (5:05 p.m.)