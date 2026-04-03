ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm heads to Final Four in Indianapolis with special edition four-hour show featuring high-profile guests, pregame analysis & more

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET live from outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Special guests include Tommy Lloyd, John Calipari, Mark Few, Zac Brown & more

Kris Budden reports on the anatomy of UConn’s miraculous Elite 8 win

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm will be live from Indianapolis with a special four-hour show (2 p.m. ET, ESPN) ahead of Saturday’s NCAA Division I Men’s Final Four featuring No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 UConn and No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 1 Arizona. The show originates live from Morris Bicentennial Plaza outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse and is open to fans.

Led by host Rece Davis alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and reporters Kris Budden and Pete Thamel, the show will feature in-depth analysis and reporting, special guest interviews and groundbreaking featured content.

Show highlights and guests: