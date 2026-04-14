ESPN’s Masters Tournament coverage averages 3.1 million viewers, most-watched since 2022

ESPN’s live coverage of the First and Second Rounds of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club last week was the most-watched Masters on ESPN since 2022, averaging 3.1 million total viewers, up 16% YoY.

The First Round of the Masters Tournament on ESPN on Thursday, April 9, averaged 2.7 million viewers, up 19% over 2025, while Second Round coverage on Friday, April 10, was up 14% YoY, with an average of 3.5 million viewers.

ESPN’s coverage of the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, April 8, was its most-viewed since 2015 and up 52% over last year, averaging 956,000 viewers on ESPN from 2 to 4:30 p.m. ET.

In addition to live telecasts of the First and Second Rounds of the Masters Tournament and the Masters Par 3 Contest, ESPN presented more than 140 hours of live coverage throughout Masters Week, including live streams of Featured Groups and Featured Holes during all four days of competition and special live editions of SportsCenter at the Masters, Welcome to the Masters and more. All available to ESPN subscribers on the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices.

###

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.