ESPN’s weekly ‘I Scored a Touchdown’ series looks back on Santonio Holmes’ Super Bowl XLIII game-winning TD

Tenth installment in ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl weekly storytelling series; airing across ESPN platforms through April 25

Series spotlights Steelers 2006 first-round pick ahead of 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

Watch HERE

About I Scored a Touchdown

The weekly series “I Scored a Touchdown” spotlights the stories of players who reached the end zone on the Super Bowl stage, offering powerful mini features that will appear across ESPN shows and platforms. ESPN will showcase 61 players ahead of Super Bowl LXI, ESPN’s first Super Bowl production, with a new player unveiled mostly on a weekly basis over the next calendar year. I Scored a Touchdown is one element of ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl.