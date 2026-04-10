Friday at the Masters on ESPN: Live Second Round action, Featured Groups & Holes headline coverage

Friday highlights: Live Second Round coverage on ESPN & ESPN Deportes; Featured Groups & Holes on the ESPN App; Studio coverage with Welcome to the Masters & SportsCenter at the Masters

Welcome to the Masters guests for Friday: Niall Horan, Mike Macdonald & Rafael Nadal

ESPN’s coverage of Masters Week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia — featuring more than 140 hours of live coverage — continues Friday, April 10, with the Second Round of the 90th edition of the Masters Tournament.

In addition to live Second Round coverage on ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning at 3 p.m. ET, fans will have the opportunity to follow every shot from some of the field’s top players with Featured Groups and across Featured Holes feeds on the ESPN App. Follow @ESPNPR for details on Masters Featured Groups on the ESPN App for the Third and Final Rounds once announced.

Studio coverage begins with Welcome to the Masters at 10 a.m. Laura Rutledge will host the two-hour show with Jeff Darlington, Marty Smith, Scott Van Pelt and Andy North stopping by the desk. Special guests for Friday’s show include Niall Horan, Mike Macdonald and Rafael Nadal (subject to change). Three hours of SportsCenter at the Masters with Matt Barrie begin at noon, leading up to live coverage on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Masters Featured Groups on the ESPN App (Second Round)

Group Time (ET) Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka 9:55 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland 10:19 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day 12:56 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell 1:44 p.m.

Masters Featured Holes on the ESPN App (Second Round)

Holes Time (ET) Masters Featured Holes

Nos. 4, 5 & 6 8:20 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Masters Amen Corner Live 10:10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Masters Featured Holes

Nos. 15 & 16 11:10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday at the Masters on ESPN

Coverage Time (ET) Where to watch Featured Groups & Holes 8:20 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ESPN App Welcome to the Masters 10 a.m. to noon ESPN SportsCenter at the Masters Noon to 3 p.m. ESPN Second Round 3 to 7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes Encore presentations:

Second Round 8 to 11 p.m. ESPN

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ESPN media contacts:

Kevin Ota ([email protected])

Michael Skarka ([email protected])