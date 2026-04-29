Matchups set for Friday’s 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on ESPN networks

Tripleheader of Game 6’s: Tampa Bay Lightning-Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2), Buffalo Sabres-Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m., ESPN) and Vegas Golden Knights-Utah Mammoth (10 p.m., ESPN)

The Point pregame coverage on Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs presented by GEICO continue this week on ESPN networks with confirmed matchups for Friday, May 1. A trio of Game 6’s continues First Round action with the Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Following at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, the Boston Bruins will look to avoid elimination as they host the Buffalo Sabres. Closing out the night at 10 p.m., the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Utah Mammoth on ESPN.

ESPN’s Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round coverage continues tonight with the Canadiens and Lightning for Game 5 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

For the full 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs matchups, commentator assignments and digital offerings on ESPN platforms through Friday, May 1, click here.

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CONTACTS:

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Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742

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