PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App brings fans all the action from the Cadillac Championship

Extensive four-round coverage of the season’s fifth Signature Event begins April 30 at 8:30 a.m. ET from Trump National Doral

Five of the world’s top 10 players featured as part of PGA TOUR LIVE’s early round coverage on the ESPN App, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler

PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings returns with over eight hours of golf-related betting discussion, analysis & more across each of the four rounds

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App’s coverage of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season continues with the Cadillac Championship, beginning Thursday, April 30, at 8:30 a.m. ET, from Miami, Florida. Coverage of this year’s fifth Signature Event continues through the Final Round on Sunday, featuring all the action as a top field takes on the Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral.

Featured Groups

Five of the top 10 players in the world will be featured across Thursday and Friday coverage on the ESPN App.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to action in the early round Marquee Group, alongside World No. 4 and 2026 PLAYERS Champion Cameron Young.

PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast

The PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings returns this week. Betcast, the first all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans, will air for more than eight hours during each of the four rounds on the ESPN App, featuring golf-related betting discussion, live betting analysis, upcoming previews, tournament features and more. For more, visit ESPN Press Room.

Featured Holes

Beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, fans will be able to see every shot from the challenging and pivotal Par-3 13th hole on PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

Michael Skarka ([email protected])

Kevin Ota ([email protected])