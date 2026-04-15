PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App returns with extensive coverage of the RBC Heritage

The ESPN App takes fans inside the action across all four rounds at Harbour Town Golf Links, beginning April 16 at 7 a.m. ET

Five of the world’s top 10 players showcased as part of early round Featured Groups coverage

PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings returns with over eight hours of golf-related betting discussion, analysis & more across each of the four rounds

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App’s coverage of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season continues with the RBC Heritage, beginning Thursday, April 16, at 7 a.m. ET, from Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Coverage continues through the Final Round on Sunday, featuring all the action from a strong field at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Featured Groups

Five of the top 10 players in the world will be showcased during early round Featured Groups coverage on the ESPN App, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, following his runner-up performance at last week’s Masters Tournament.

Defending champion and 16-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Thomas looks to make it back-to-back victories at the RBC Heritage with a quick start as part of Marquee Group coverage on Thursday and Friday.

PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast

The PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings returns this week for its fifth event of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season. Betcast, the first all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans, will air for more than eight hours during each of the four rounds on the ESPN App, featuring golf-related betting discussion, live betting analysis, upcoming previews, tournament features and more. For more, visit ESPN Press Room.

Featured Holes

Beginning at 2 p.m. during the first and second rounds, fans will be able to watch every shot from Harbour Town’s penultimate hole, the par-3 17th.

**PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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ESPN media contacts:

Michael Skarka ([email protected])

Kevin Ota ([email protected])