SportsCenter SC Featured to spotlight Kirk Gibson’s journey with Parkinson’s and mission to help others

ESPN’s SC Featured on SportsCenter will tell the powerful story of former MLB star Kirk Gibson in an upcoming feature. Once a symbol of grit on baseball’s biggest stage, Gibson now channels that same determination into living with Parkinson’s disease — while opening a world-class wellness center that provides activity-based programs, completely free of charge, to those living with Parkinson’s.

“Gibby” explores Gibson’s journey from his iconic playing career to his current work off the field, highlighting the resilience and mindset that have defined every chapter of his life. Through intimate storytelling and firsthand perspective, the piece captures how Gibson continues to inspire others while redefining what it means to be living with Parkinson’s.

With reporting from Jeremy Schaap, the feature will debut Sunday, April 12, during the 8 a.m. ET hour of SportsCenter on ESPN and will re-air in additional editions of the show throughout the day.

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