ESPN Digital & Social Worldwide 2026: No. 1 in Q2

Throughout Q2 FY26, ESPN Digital & Social was the No. 1 sports media property worldwide, pulling in 499 million global users per month, up 30% YoY across web, app, YouTube and social platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.

The quarter delivered ESPN’s second-largest average audience since Comscore began including non-U.S. social reach in March 2024, just behind Q1 FY26’s 517 million

Globally, 58%of ESPN’s Q2 audience came from outside the U.S. – about 288 million users per month.

March 2026

In March alone, ESPN Digital & Social reached 489 million users globally, up 24% YoY . ESPN was also No. 1 in the U.K. with 8 million users and in social media reach ( 15.2 million ) among U.K. sports media brands. In Latin America, Brazil ( 4 million ), Mexico ( 39.6 million ), and Argentina ( 26.5 million ) accounted for about 25% of ESPN’s global audience and 41% of its non-U.S. audience. In Argentina, ESPN has ranked #1 in the sport’s digital competitive rankings for 24 consecutive months. In Mexico, ESPN has led the sports digital rankings for eight consecutive months.

users globally, up .

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.