ESPN E60’s “Southpaw – The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott” to be honored with Peabody Award on Sunday

An ESPN E60 documentary that told the story of an unprecedented figure in sports history and the impact he continues to make to this day will be honored with a Peabody, one of media’s most prestigious awards, Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The incredible story of Jim Abbott, who was born without a right hand but pitched a no-hitter for the New York Yankees in 1993, is the subject of Southpaw – The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott. Directed by Mike Farrell and reported by Jeremy Schaap, the 90-minute documentary celebrates Abbott’s life and career as well as his lasting legacy for people living with disabilities, who, three decades later, continue to fight for equal treatment and acceptance.

The Peabody Awards recognize excellence in storytelling across television, radio, podcasts and digital platforms, honoring work that reflects the highest standards of journalism, entertainment and public service, with a focus on stories that enlighten, inform and inspire audiences.

E60, which debuted in 2007, has won two Peabody Awards, its first for 2018’s “Spartan Silence: Crisis at Michigan State,”

The awards ceremony will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, with Abbott, Farrell and Schaap accepting the Peabody.

“I’ve always felt Jim’s no-hitter in 1993 was one of the most remarkable achievements in sports history,” said Farrell. “The initial thinking was to showcase that incredible moment and tell Jim’s life story around it. What I didn’t know was the very real, very widespread impact that game, and Jim’s career, had on limb different and disabled people around the world. That turned out to be the true heart of our story.”

E60 weaves the story of Abbott’s life and career around a recounting of the no-hitter, which occurred on Sept. 4, 1993, when the Yankees hosted Cleveland at Yankee Stadium. Now, 30 years removed from the height of his popularity, Abbott’s impact is still felt both on and off the field of play. Southpaw is an unforgettable story about ingenuity, identity and what it’s like to be different.

Southpaw made its television debut on July 13, 2025, on ESPN and is now available for on-demand viewing on the ESPN App.

“Receiving one of our industry’s most prestigious awards is a tremendous honor for the entire E60 team,” said Jose Morales, ESPN Vice President and Executive Producer, Original Content. “It’s very rare for a sports documentary to be recognized with a Peabody and we’re proud that E60 has now been honored with two. This is something we greatly appreciate and we sincerely thank the Peabody Board of Jurors.”

About E60:

E60, founded in 2007, is ESPN’s highly decorated sports storytelling brand. E60 has received 118 Sports Emmy nominations with 23 wins, scoring eight nominations in 2026 including its sixth nomination and second consecutive win for “Outstanding Hosted Edited Series.” E60 also has won two Peabody Awards. E60 has won accolades for its mix of revealing profiles, hard-hitting investigations and exclusive interviews delivered with innovative production techniques, top-notch journalism with unrivaled storytelling. While E60 has taken on several formats during its lifespan, it’s current format of a single-story documentary program for linear television and streaming has been in place since 2020.

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