ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN presents a blockbuster Game 7 matchup on Sunday as the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic look to advance to the second round

ESPN continues its coverage of the 2026 NBA Playoffs presented by Google with a blockbuster Game 7 matchup on ABC, presented by Popeyes, at 3:30 p.m. ET, as the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham host the Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero. Orlando enters action looking to become just the second 8th seed in the last 14 years to eliminate a 1st seed. Mike Breen will provide play‑by‑play alongside Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, with Lisa Salters reporting.

Coverage begins with NBA Tip-Off presented by AT&T at 2:30 p.m. on ABC, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Inside the NBA presented by McDonald’s airs immediately following the conclusion of the final game on ESPN. Both shows are produced by TNT Sports.

All ESPN and ABC games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN is also the exclusive home of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected] and [email protected].