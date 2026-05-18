ESPN’s industry-leading college baseball coverage continues with 20+ Conference Championships beginning Tuesday, May 19
- More than 250 Conference Tournament games across ESPN networks through Sunday
- NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special Presented by Capital One exclusively reveals the field of 64 Monday, May 25 (Noon ET, ESPN2)
ESPN’s industry-leading college baseball coverage slides into postseason coverage this week with more than 20 conference tournaments and hundreds of games across ESPN networks leading into Selection Monday and the Road to Omaha.
Championship week coverage begins Tuesday, May 19, across ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+, with automatic NCAA Tournament bids, conference titles and postseason positioning on the line through Sunday, May 24.
Title Weekend across ESPN networks
Championship Sunday showcases some of the sport’s top teams, including:
- SEC Championship for the first time on ABC (2 p.m. ET), with an UmpCast presentation on SEC Network
- ACC Championship on ESPN2 and ACCN (noon) from the ACC’s new hometown of Charlotte, N.C.
- The American Baseball Championship on ESPNEWS (noon) from Clearwater, Fla.
Championship Saturday delivers a full slate of title games and semifinals, highlighted by:
- Big 12 Baseball Championship on ESPN2 (7:30 p.m.)
- West Coast Conference Championship on ESPNU (4 p.m.)
- ACC and SEC semifinal matchups on ACC Network and SEC Network, respectively
ESPN+ will also stream several title games over the weekend, including from the America East, ASUN, A10, Big East, Big South, Big West, Horizon League, MAC, MAAC, MVC, NEC, OVC, Southland, Sun Belt and WAC.
Opening days packed with action
Championship play begins Tuesday, May 19, with wall-to-wall action across ESPN networks:
- ACC and SEC Tournaments open early on ACC Network and SEC Network, respectively, with games throughout the day and into primetime
- Early-round matchups from conferences including the Sun Belt, ASUN, Ohio Valley (OVC) and more streaming live on ESPN+
- The Big 12 Baseball Tournament begins Tuesday evening on ESPN+
Tournament coverage continues throughout the week with action from more than 20 conferences, including the American, Big East, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon League, MAAC, MVC, SoCon and WAC. Additionally, the Patriot League Championship Series between Holy Cross and Bucknell begins May 18, while Yale claimed the Ivy League title on Sunday.
SEC Network heads home to Hoover Met
SEC Network’s presentation of the SEC Baseball Tournament continues in Hoover, Ala., this week. First pitch through the semifinals (Tuesday, May 19 – Saturday, May 23) is slated for SEC Network, with Sunday’s championship game live on ABC and SEC Network. Tom Hart and Dave Neal will alternate play-by-play duties throughout the week alongside analysts Todd Walker, Lance Cormier, Chris Burke and Kyle Peterson. Karl Ravech will take over play-by-play duties for the semifinals and championship, while Kris Budden reports from the Hoover Met Thursday through Sunday.
SEC Network’s signature news & information show, SEC Now, will be live from Hoover with studio support throughout the tournament, both pre- and post-game. SEC Now will use a rotating team at the desk including hosts Dari Nowkhah and Peter Burns and analysts David Dellucci, Jared Mitchell and Todd Walker.
Fans can also tune into SEC Network during Sunday’s title game for a complementary viewing experience to the traditional telecast on ABC. UmpCam will show every pitch live from the high-definition camera attached to the mask of the home plate umpire. SEC Now: Road to Omaha will also air on Monday, May 25 at 2 p.m., with Burns, Dellucci and Mitchell providing analysis on the SEC squads who advance to the NCAA Tournament.
ACC Network takes over the Queen City
Coverage of the ACC Baseball Championship from Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. begins on Tuesday, May 19, with first round games through the semifinals airing exclusively on ACCN. Wes Durham and Mike Ferrin share play-by-play duties through the quarterfinals with Bobby Moranda, Gaby Sanchez and Devon Travis joining as analysts. Mike Monaco will call Saturday’s semifinals and title game alongside Sanchez. Taylor McGregor will serve as the reporter in Charlotte Thursday through Sunday’s championship game.
All ACC with host Jason Spells and analysts Danny Graves and Tyler Wilson will surround the quarterfinals through championship of the ACC Baseball Championship with live coverage from Charlotte including a pre- and post-championship game show, with live game coverage of the championship also available on ACCN.
Big 12 Baseball Championship Presented by Allstate
ESPN networks will carry the entire Big 12 Baseball Championship Presented by Allstate, beginning Wednesday, May 20 from Surprise, Ariz., with the full slate of tournament games available through an ESPN Unlimited plan across ESPN+ and ESPN’s linear networks. Games 1-4 will stream on ESPN+, followed by Games 5-8 airing on ESPNU. Semifinal matchups (Games 9-10) will return to ESPN+, with the championship game set to air on ESPN2.
Clay Matvick and Keith Moreland will handle play-by play duties, while Mike Rooney and Connor Wanhanen will join the crew as the analysts for the championship week coverage.
Selection Monday and The Road to Omaha
The Road to Omaha begins with the NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special Presented by Capital One live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios at noon on Monday, May 25 on ESPN2. Matt Schick, Kyle Peterson and Mike Rooney will host the hour-long special where the 64-team NCAA Division I Baseball Championship bracket will be revealed.
In primetime, the college baseball chatter continues with The Road to Omaha, a studio show breaking down each region, top storylines, key players, potential Super Regional matchups and more. The Road to Omaha premieres Monday, May 25 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 with Kris Budden, Peterson, Rooney and Chris Burke getting fans ready for the postseason with analysis and interviews with players and coaches.
Additionally, the baseball installment of ESPN’s original series Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship premieres Thursday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 with same day streaming on ESPN+. Ryan McGee and Kyle Peterson host the year’s eighth and final episode highlighting NCAA Championships.
ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the entire NCAA Division I Baseball postseason throughout the month of June with further Men’s College World Series coverage details to be announced in the coming weeks.
ESPN is now home to more than 40 NCAA Championships, with more than 2,350 hours of championship programming presented on ESPN’s linear and digital networks annually.
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.
2026 Conference Baseball Tournament Coverage on ESPN Networks
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to watch
|Tue, May 19
|9 a.m.
|ACC Tournament Game 1
Wes Durham, Bobby Moranda
|ACC Network
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Tournament Game 1
Tom Hart, Todd Walker
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|ACC Tournament Game 2
Wes Durham, Bobby Moranda
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|SEC Tournament Game 2
Tom Hart, Todd Walker
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|ASUN Game 1
|ESPN+
|2:05 p.m.
|Patriot League Championship Series Game 2
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Sun Belt Game 1
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|OVC Game 1
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|ACC Tournament Game 3
Mike Ferrin, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament Game 3
Dave Neal, Lance Cormier
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|ASUN Game 2
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Game 2
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Big 12 Baseball Tournament Game 1
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|OVC Game 2
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|ACC Tournament Game 4
Mike Ferrin, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|SEC Tournament Game 4
Dave Neal, Lance Cormier
|SEC Network
|11 p.m.
|Big 12 Baseball Tournament Game 2
|ESPN+
|Wed, May 20
|9 a.m.
|ACC Tournament Game 5
Wes Durham, Bobby Moranda
|ACC Network
|9 a.m.
|SoCon Game 1
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Sun Belt Game 3
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Tournament Game 5
Tom Hart, Chris Burke
|SEC Network
|11 a.m.
|MAAC Game 1
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Big South Game 1
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|A10 Game 1
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MVC Game 1
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Big East Game 1
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Big East Game 2
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|MAC Game 1
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|SoCon Game 2
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|ACC Tournament Game 6
Wes Durham, Bobby Moranda
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|American Baseball Championship – Game 1
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|America East Game 1
|ESPN+
|1:05 p.m.
|Patriot League Championship Series Game 3
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Game 4
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SEC Tournament Game 6
Tom Hart, Chris Burke
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|ASUN Game 3
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|WAC Game 1
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|MAAC Game 2
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big South Game 2
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|A10 Game 2
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|MVC Game 2
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|SoCon Game 3
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|OVC Game 3
|ESPN+
|4:45 p.m.
|American Baseball Championship – Game 2
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|ACC Tournament Game 7
Mike Ferrin, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|5 p.m.
|Sun Belt Game 5
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Horizon League Game 1
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|America East Game 2
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|WCC Game 1
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament Game 7
Dave Neal, Kyle Peterson
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|ASUN Game 4
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|MAC Game 2
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|WAC Game 2
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|MAAC Game 3
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Big South Game 3
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|A10 Game 3
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|SoCon Game 4
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Big 12 Baseball Tournament Game 3
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|MVC Game 3
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|OVC Game 4
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Game 6
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|ACC Tournament Game 8
Mike Ferrin, Devon Travis
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|SEC Tournament Game 8
Dave Neal, Kyle Peterson
|SEC Network
|9 p.m.
|Big West Game 1
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|WAC Game 3
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|WCC Game 2
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|Big 12 Baseball Tournament Game 4
|ESPN+
|Thu, May 21
|9 a.m.
|SoCon Game 5
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Sun Belt Game 7
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|ASUN Game 5
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|MAC Game 3
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|OVC Game 5
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|MAAC Game 4
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Horizon League Game 2
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Big South Game 4
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|A10 Game 4
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|America East Game 3
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Big 12 Baseball Tournament Game 5
|ESPNU
|Noon
|MVC Game 4
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|NEC Game 1
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|NEC Game 2
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Big East Game 3
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Big East Game 4
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|SoCon Game 6
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|American Baseball Championship – Game 3
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Game 8
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|ASUN Game 6
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|WAC Game 4
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|MAC Game 4
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|OVC Game 6
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ACC Tournament Game 9
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez, Taylor McGregor
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|MAAC Game 5
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Horizon League Game 3
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big South Game 5
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|A10 Game 5
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|America East Game 4
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Big 12 Baseball Tournament Game 6
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|SEC Tournament Game 9
Dave Neal, Chris Burke, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|MVC Game 5
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|SoCon Game 7
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Big West Game 2
|ESPN+
|4:45 p.m.
|American Baseball Championship – Game 4
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Sun Belt Game 9
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|WCC Game 3
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|OVC Game 7
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|ASUN Game 7
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|MAC Game 5
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|WAC Game 5
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ACC Tournament Game 10
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez, Taylor McGregor
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|MAAC Game 6
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Horizon League Game 4
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Big South Game 6
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|A10 Game 6
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|America East Game 5
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southland Championship Series Game 1
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament Game 10
Dave Neal, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Big 12 Baseball Tournament Game 7
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|SoCon Game 8
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|MVC Game 6
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Game 10
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|OVC Game 8
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Big West Game 3
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|WAC Game 6
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|WCC Game 4
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|Big 12 Baseball Tournament Game 8
|ESPN+
|Fri, May 22
|9 a.m.
|SoCon Game 9
|ESPN+
|9 a.m.
|American Baseball Championship – Game 5
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|MAC Game 6
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|MAAC Game 7
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Big South Game 7
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|A10 Game 7
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MVC Game 7
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Horizon League Game 5
|ESPN+
|Noon
|OVC Game 9
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|NEC Game 3
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|NEC Game 4
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Big East Game 5
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|SoCon Game 10 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|American Baseball Championship – Game 6
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|America East Game 6
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|WCC Game 5
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|ASUN Game 8
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|MAC Game 7
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|WAC Game 7
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|ACC Tournament Game 11
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez, Taylor McGregor
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|MAAC Game 8
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big South Game 8
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|A10 Game 8
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|SEC Tournament Game 11
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|MVC Game 8
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Sun Belt Game 11
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Horizon League Game 6
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|SoCon Game 11
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|OVC Game 10
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Big West Game 4
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|American Baseball Championship – Game 7
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|America East Game 7
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|WCC Game 6
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|ASUN Game 9
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|MAC Game 8
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|WAC Game 8
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ACC Tournament Game 12
Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez, Taylor McGregor
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|MAAC Game 9
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Big South Game 9
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|A10 Game 9
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southland Championship Series Game 2
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Tournament Game 12
Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Game 12
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|SoCon Game 12 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Big 12 Baseball Tournament Game 9
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|MVC Game 9
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|OVC Game 11
|ESPN+
|8:15 p.m.
|American Baseball Championship – Game 8
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Big West Game 5
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|WAC Game 9
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|WCC Game 7
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|Big 12 Baseball Tournament Game 10
|ESPN+
|Sat, May 23
|10 a.m.
|Sun Belt Game 13
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|American Baseball Championship – Game 9
|ESPN+
|Noon
|MAAC Championship
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Horizon League Championship
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Big South Championship
|ESPN+
|Noon
|A10 Championship
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|NEC Game 5
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|NEC Championship
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|Big East Championship
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|MAC Game 9
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|ACC Semifinal 1
Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez, Taylor McGregor
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|SEC Semifinal 1
Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|America East Championship
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Game 14
|ESPN+
|1:45 p.m.
|American Baseball Championship – Game 10
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|ASUN Championship
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|OVC Championship
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|A10 Championship (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|America East Championship (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|West Coast Conference Baseball Championship
Roxy Bernstein, Gregg Olson
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|MVC Championship
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Horizon League Championship (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Big South Championship (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Big West Game 6
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|SEC Semifinal 2
Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|ACC Semifinal 2
Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez, Taylor McGregor
|ACC Network
|5 p.m.
|Sun Belt Game 15 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|American Baseball Championship – Game 11
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|ASUN Championship (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|MAC Game 10
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|WAC Championship
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|SoCon Championship
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southland Championship Series Game 3 (If necessary)
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Big 12 Baseball Championship Presented by Allstate
Clay Matvick, Mike Rooney
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|SoCon Baseball Championship
Victor Rojas, Jensen Lewis
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|WCC Championship (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|MVC Championship (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun Belt Game 16 (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|WAC Championship
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Big West Championship
|ESPN+
|TBD
|OVC Championship (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 24
|Noon
|ACC Championship
Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2/ACCN
|Noon
|American Baseball Championship – Final
Roy Philpott, Lance Cormier
|ESPNEWS
|Noon
|MAC Game 11 (If necessary)
|ESPN+
|12:05 p.m.
|NEC Championship (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SEC Championship
Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, Kris Budden
|ABC
|2 p.m.
|SEC Championship – UmpCast
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Sun Belt Championship
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big West Championship (If Necessary)
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|MAAC Championship (If Necessary)
|ESPN+