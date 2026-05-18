ESPN’s industry-leading college baseball coverage continues with 20+ Conference Championships beginning Tuesday, May 19

More than 250 Conference Tournament games across ESPN networks through Sunday

NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special Presented by Capital One exclusively reveals the field of 64 Monday, May 25 (Noon ET, ESPN2)

ESPN’s industry-leading college baseball coverage slides into postseason coverage this week with more than 20 conference tournaments and hundreds of games across ESPN networks leading into Selection Monday and the Road to Omaha.

Championship week coverage begins Tuesday, May 19, across ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+, with automatic NCAA Tournament bids, conference titles and postseason positioning on the line through Sunday, May 24.

Title Weekend across ESPN networks

Championship Sunday showcases some of the sport’s top teams, including:

SEC Championship for the first time on ABC (2 p.m. ET), with an UmpCast presentation on SEC Network

ACC Championship on ESPN2 and ACCN (noon) from the ACC’s new hometown of Charlotte, N.C.

The American Baseball Championship on ESPNEWS (noon) from Clearwater, Fla.

Championship Saturday delivers a full slate of title games and semifinals, highlighted by:

Big 12 Baseball Championship on ESPN2 (7:30 p.m.)

West Coast Conference Championship on ESPNU (4 p.m.)

ACC and SEC semifinal matchups on ACC Network and SEC Network, respectively

ESPN+ will also stream several title games over the weekend, including from the America East, ASUN, A10, Big East, Big South, Big West, Horizon League, MAC, MAAC, MVC, NEC, OVC, Southland, Sun Belt and WAC.

Opening days packed with action

Championship play begins Tuesday, May 19, with wall-to-wall action across ESPN networks:

ACC and SEC Tournaments open early on ACC Network and SEC Network, respectively, with games throughout the day and into primetime

Early-round matchups from conferences including the Sun Belt, ASUN, Ohio Valley (OVC) and more streaming live on ESPN+

The Big 12 Baseball Tournament begins Tuesday evening on ESPN+

Tournament coverage continues throughout the week with action from more than 20 conferences, including the American, Big East, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon League, MAAC, MVC, SoCon and WAC. Additionally, the Patriot League Championship Series between Holy Cross and Bucknell begins May 18, while Yale claimed the Ivy League title on Sunday.

SEC Network heads home to Hoover Met

SEC Network’s presentation of the SEC Baseball Tournament continues in Hoover, Ala., this week. First pitch through the semifinals (Tuesday, May 19 – Saturday, May 23) is slated for SEC Network, with Sunday’s championship game live on ABC and SEC Network. Tom Hart and Dave Neal will alternate play-by-play duties throughout the week alongside analysts Todd Walker, Lance Cormier, Chris Burke and Kyle Peterson. Karl Ravech will take over play-by-play duties for the semifinals and championship, while Kris Budden reports from the Hoover Met Thursday through Sunday.

SEC Network’s signature news & information show, SEC Now, will be live from Hoover with studio support throughout the tournament, both pre- and post-game. SEC Now will use a rotating team at the desk including hosts Dari Nowkhah and Peter Burns and analysts David Dellucci, Jared Mitchell and Todd Walker.

Fans can also tune into SEC Network during Sunday’s title game for a complementary viewing experience to the traditional telecast on ABC. UmpCam will show every pitch live from the high-definition camera attached to the mask of the home plate umpire. SEC Now: Road to Omaha will also air on Monday, May 25 at 2 p.m., with Burns, Dellucci and Mitchell providing analysis on the SEC squads who advance to the NCAA Tournament.

ACC Network takes over the Queen City

Coverage of the ACC Baseball Championship from Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. begins on Tuesday, May 19, with first round games through the semifinals airing exclusively on ACCN. Wes Durham and Mike Ferrin share play-by-play duties through the quarterfinals with Bobby Moranda, Gaby Sanchez and Devon Travis joining as analysts. Mike Monaco will call Saturday’s semifinals and title game alongside Sanchez. Taylor McGregor will serve as the reporter in Charlotte Thursday through Sunday’s championship game.

All ACC with host Jason Spells and analysts Danny Graves and Tyler Wilson will surround the quarterfinals through championship of the ACC Baseball Championship with live coverage from Charlotte including a pre- and post-championship game show, with live game coverage of the championship also available on ACCN.

Big 12 Baseball Championship Presented by Allstate

ESPN networks will carry the entire Big 12 Baseball Championship Presented by Allstate, beginning Wednesday, May 20 from Surprise, Ariz., with the full slate of tournament games available through an ESPN Unlimited plan across ESPN+ and ESPN’s linear networks. Games 1-4 will stream on ESPN+, followed by Games 5-8 airing on ESPNU. Semifinal matchups (Games 9-10) will return to ESPN+, with the championship game set to air on ESPN2.

Clay Matvick and Keith Moreland will handle play-by play duties, while Mike Rooney and Connor Wanhanen will join the crew as the analysts for the championship week coverage.

Selection Monday and The Road to Omaha

The Road to Omaha begins with the NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Special Presented by Capital One live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios at noon on Monday, May 25 on ESPN2. Matt Schick, Kyle Peterson and Mike Rooney will host the hour-long special where the 64-team NCAA Division I Baseball Championship bracket will be revealed.

In primetime, the college baseball chatter continues with The Road to Omaha, a studio show breaking down each region, top storylines, key players, potential Super Regional matchups and more. The Road to Omaha premieres Monday, May 25 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 with Kris Budden, Peterson, Rooney and Chris Burke getting fans ready for the postseason with analysis and interviews with players and coaches.

Additionally, the baseball installment of ESPN’s original series Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship premieres Thursday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 with same day streaming on ESPN+. Ryan McGee and Kyle Peterson host the year’s eighth and final episode highlighting NCAA Championships.

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the entire NCAA Division I Baseball postseason throughout the month of June with further Men’s College World Series coverage details to be announced in the coming weeks.

ESPN is now home to more than 40 NCAA Championships, with more than 2,350 hours of championship programming presented on ESPN’s linear and digital networks annually.

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2026 Conference Baseball Tournament Coverage on ESPN Networks

