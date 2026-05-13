ESPN’s weekly ‘I Scored a Touchdown’ series features Katina Smith, the mother of the late Demaryius Thomas

Special Mother’s Day installment in ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl weekly storytelling series; airing across ESPN platforms through May 16

Broncos great Thomas scored 191st TD in Super Bowl history in Super Bowl XLVII

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I Scored a Touchdown: Demaryius Thomas, a special Mother’s Day installment of ESPN’s new “Year of the Super Bowl” content initiative, premiered Sunday, May 10 and will air across various ESPN programs and platforms through Saturday, May 16.