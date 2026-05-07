ESPN’s weekly ‘I Scored a Touchdown’ series spotlights A.J. Brown’s Super Bowl LIX touchdown

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ESPN’s weekly ‘I Scored a Touchdown’ series spotlights A.J. Brown’s Super Bowl LIX touchdown

Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago

About I Scored a Touchdown
The weekly series “I Scored a Touchdown” spotlights the stories of players who reached the end zone on the Super Bowl stage, offering powerful mini features that will appear across ESPN shows and platforms. ESPN will showcase 61 players ahead of Super Bowl LXI, ESPN’s first Super Bowl production, with a new player unveiled mostly on a weekly basis over the next calendar year. I Scored a Touchdown is one element of ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl.

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Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago
Photo of Lily Blum

Lily Blum

Based in New York City, Lily Blum is an Associate Director of Communications for ESPN, supporting the company’s NFL portfolio and The Pat McAfee Show, while leading the department’s influencer and youth strategy. A Maryland native, she is a Baltimore sports fan and a proud University of Maryland graduate.
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