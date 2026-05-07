ESPN’s WNBA coverage tips off landmark 30th season with WNBA Tip Off Presented by CarMax on May 9

ESPN, which has presented the WNBA since the league’s inaugural season in 1997, begins its landmark 30th season coverage on Saturday, May 9, with the WNBA Tip Off Presented by CarMax doubleheader across ABC, Disney+, ESPN App and ESPN Deportes. The opening weekend showcase highlights ESPN’s industry-leading commentator team, expanded studio presence on-site in Indiana and Bristol. Coverage will also feature enhanced access and storytelling elements throughout the doubleheader, including live player interviews from the bench.

Studio coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET with an edition of WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Pixel, hosted by Malika Andrews alongside analysts Chiney Ogwumike, Andraya Carter and Monica McNutt from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. WNBA Countdown returns in 2026 with an expanded footprint and at least 24 regular-season editions throughout the year, nearly doubling last season’s total.



Andrews also sat down with Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark for an exclusive interview airing across ESPN leading up to Saturday’s game and featured during Saturday’s edition of WNBA Countdown.

The opening game features the Dallas Wings visiting the Indiana Fever at 1 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Ryan Ruocco, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe will call the action, marking the trio’s 14th season together as ESPN’s lead WNBA broadcast team.



The matchup features each of the last four No. 1 overall draft picks — Aliyah Boston (2023), Caitlin Clark (2024), Paige Bueckers (2025) and Azzi Fudd (2026). Clark will play in her first game since July 15, while Dallas debuts a new-look core as Fudd, Bueckers and four-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale take the court together for the first time. Indiana is led by Clark, Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, who finished third in scoring last season, while Bueckers ranked fifth.

In the second game of the day, the Phoenix Mercury face the three-time and defending champion Las Vegas Aces at 3:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of the 2025 WNBA Finals. Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck and Angel Gray will have the call from Las Vegas as Greene begins her first season as part of ESPN’s national WNBA game coverage team.



The Aces will host their ring ceremony at T-Mobile Arena prior to tipoff, as they begin their pursuit of a fourth title in five years. Las Vegas is led by four-time Kia WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, alongside four-time All-Star Jackie Young and six-time All-Star Chelsea Gray, and already stands as just the second team in league history to win three titles in a four-season span (joining Houston, which won four straight from 1997–2000). Phoenix is led by six-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas along with four-time All-Star Kahleah Copper and DeWanna Bonner, who rejoined the Mercury during the 2025 season.

Halftime Presented by State Farm will be hosted by award-winning journalist and broadcaster Hannah Storm alongside Meghan McKeown. Storm, who called the first WNBA game in 1997, joins ESPN’s 30th season coverage and will contribute to ESPN’s WNBA coverage throughout the season.

ESPN’s 2026 WNBA coverage spans ABC, ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App and ESPN Deportes, featuring a 30-game regular-season slate presented by Google Pixel, the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game and the WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel.



ESPN’s editorial team will also be on-site throughout opening weekend, providing live reporting and coverage from five games across the league’s opening slate. Coverage begins Friday night with Alexa Philippou on-site for the New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun matchup. On Saturday, Kareem Copeland will cover Paige Bueckers’ and Azzi Fudd’s WNBA debut as the Dallas Wings face Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, while Michael Voepel will report from Las Vegas for the Mercury-Aces rematch of the 2025 WNBA Finals. Philippou returns Sunday for Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun, while Kendra Andrews will be on-site for Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks after also covering Wednesday’s Fever-Sparks preseason matchup.



All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-



ESPN Media Contacts: [email protected], [email protected].