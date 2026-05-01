LALIGA title on the line, the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals headline the weekend of soccer across ESPN

LALIGA this weekend: FC Barcelona on the cusp of 2025-26 title; Real Madrid keeping the title race alive

Led by its dynamic attacking core, FC Barcelona sits 11 points clear atop the table and can clinch the 2025-26 LALIGA title Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with a win at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain, against CA Osasuna – pending a Real Madrid draw or loss at RCD Espanyol on Sunday.

Commentators: Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and reporter Gemma Soler (English); Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish). Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Vini Jr.-led Real Madrid visits RCD Espanyol on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes), looking to keep the 2025-26 LALIGA title race alive, needing an away win to keep their rivals FC Barcelona from winning the title this weekend. With a victory at Espanyol, Real Madrid will set up a marquee, title-deciding ElClásico – FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid – at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Sunday, May 11.

Commentators: Adrian Healey, Kasey Keller, and reporter Alex Kirkland (English); Richard Mendez, Mario Kempes, and reporter Martin Ainstein.

LALIGA – Matchday 34 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, May 1 3 p.m. Girona vs. RCD Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, May 2 8 a.m. Villarreal CF vs. Levante UD ESPN+ 10:15 a.m. Valencia CF vs. Atletico de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Alaves vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. CA Osauna vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, May 3 8 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Elche CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Getafe vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Real Betis vs. Real Oviedo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. RCD Espanyol vs. Real Madrid ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, May 4 3 p.m. Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals on ESPN Deportes

The UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinals feature four of Europe’s top clubs competing across two legs for a place in the final.

Reigning UEFA Women’s Champions League titleholders Arsenal Women FC host Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, the competition’s most successful club, in a decisive second leg on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN Deportes. Led by the competition’s leading scorer, Alyssa Russo, Arsenal features some of the most dynamic stars in women’s football, such as Beth Mead and U.S. Women’s National Team defender Emily Fox, as they look to secure a spot in the final, chasing back-to-back Champions League trophies.

In the second semifinal, three-time Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year Aitana Bonmatí leads FC Barcelona Femení as they host the decisive return leg against FC Bayern München Women on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET, live from Camp Nou in Barcelona. With a place in the final at stake, the match will air on ESPN Deportes.

UEFA Women’s Championship League – Semifinals schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, May 2 9 a.m. OL Lyonnes vs. Arsenal ESPN Deportes Sun, May 3 10:30 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. FC Bayern München ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 32: Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

A pivotal clash in the race for European qualification headlines the Bundesliga weekend as No. 6 Bayer Leverkusen hosts No. 3 RB Leipzig on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Both sides are battling for a top-four finish and a spot in the Champions League next season.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburg SV, TSG Hoffenheim vs. VfB Stuttgart, Bayern Munich vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Cologne, and Werder Bremen vs. FC Augsburg.

Bundesliga – Matchday 32 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, May 2 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburg SV ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayern Munich vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Cologne ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Werder Bremen vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ Sun, May 3 9:30 a.m. St Pauli vs. Mainz ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. SC Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+

*Subject to change

NWSL: Chicago Stars visit Portland Thorns FC, Sunday at 1p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

Chicago Stars and Portland Thorns FC meet in a marquee early-season showdown between two of the league’s founding teams. Led by forwards Olivia Moultrie and Reilyn Turner, Portland sits second in the table, while Chicago, powered by Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson, looks to build on its recent success. The match will air live on ESPN2 and stream on the ESPN App. Commentators: Jen Hildreth, Jordan Angeli (English), Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain (Spanish).