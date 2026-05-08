LALIGA’s 264th ElClásico, Bundesliga and NWSL headline the weekend of soccer across ESPN

The 264th ElClásico this weekend: FC Barcelona take on Real Madrid with the LALIGA title at stake

The 264th edition of ElClásico takes center stage this weekend as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a decisive showdown with the LaLiga title hanging in the balance. In the season’s final stretch, the league’s most iconic rivalry delivers once again as both clubs look to seize control of the championship race in a match that could possibly define the campaign. Commentators: Ian Darke and Luis Garcia (English); Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish). Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

LALIGA – Matchday 35 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, May 8 3 p.m. Levante UD vs. CA Osauna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, May 9 8 a.m. Elche CF vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Sevilla vs. RCD Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Atletico de Madrid vs. Celta Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis ESPN+ Sun, May 10 8 a.m. Mallorca vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Athletic Club vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Real Oviedo vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, May 11 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 33: Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt this Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Two of Germany’s most prominent clubs meet in a pivotal showdown as Borussia Dortmund face Eintracht Frankfurt with European positioning on the line on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. As the season enters its final stretch, both sides will look to capitalize on a key opportunity in what stands as one of the weekend’s marquee matchups.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, RB Leipzig vs. St Pauli, TSG Hoffenheim vs. Werder Bremen, and VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen.

Bundesliga – Matchday 33 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, May 8 2:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ Sat, May 9 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. St Pauli ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Werder Bremen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich ESPN+ Sun, May 10 9:30 a.m. Hamburger SV vs. SC Freiburg ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. FC Cologne vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Mainz vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+

*Subject to change

NWSL: Chicago Stars visits Kansas City Current, Sunday at 12:33p.m. on ESPN

The Kansas City Current host the Chicago Stars in an early-season NWSL matchup as both teams look to build momentum. Kansas City aims to spark its campaign and climb the standings, while Chicago, looks to find rhythm and pick up a valuable result on the road. The match will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and stream on the ESPN App. Commentators: Jen Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Richard Mendez and Natalia Astrain (Spanish).