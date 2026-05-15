MLB.TV on the ESPN App showcases nearly 40 MLB Rivalry Weekend games presented by Booking.com

MLB.TV on the ESPN App will showcase nearly 40 games during Major League Baseball’s second annual MLB Rivalry Weekend presented by Booking.com, featuring several of the sport’s most historic and compelling matchups from Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17.

The weekend features 15 rivalry series, including 11 Interleague rivalries and four regional rivalries, highlighted by marquee matchups such as the Subway Series between the New York Mets and New York Yankees, the Freeway Series featuring the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Crosstown Classic between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs.

Among the featured MLB Rivalry Weekend matchups available on MLB.TV within the ESPN App:

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Miami Marlins

Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants

Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Additionally, ESPN’s out-of-market MLB Game of the Day schedule continues throughout MLB Rivalry Weekend on the ESPN App for Unlimited plan subscribers, featuring live matchups each day. The weekend slate includes the Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, May 15 (7:10 p.m. ET), Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers on Saturday, May 16 (1:10 p.m. ET) and Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies on Sunday, May 17 (3:10 p.m. ET).



Fans can also purchase MLB.TV on the ESPN App and ESPN.com, a new milestone for one of sports media’s longest-standing partnerships. Fans will have access to more than 2,000 regular season games. To sign up, visit https://plus.espn.com/mlbtv.



All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.



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