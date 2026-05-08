Raising trophies, all in one place: ESPN presents more than 1,000 hours of live NCAA Championship action this spring

ESPN scores 1000+ hours of live coverage across 11 NCAA Championships this spring

NCAA selection specials slated for men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, softball and baseball

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship continues with shows on Division I men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball and baseball

ESPN is The Home of NCAA Championships, presenting more than 1,000 hours of live championship coverage surrounding 11 NCAA Spring Championships, including women’s water polo, beach volleyball, men’s indoor volleyball, women’s lacrosse, men’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s team tennis, softball, baseball, and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field. Various rounds of these championships are set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+, with all games available on the ESPN App.

Selection shows set the stage

ESPN networks will commence the championship season with multiple NCAA selection specials, providing fans with their first look at the tournament fields:

NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Special – Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU

NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Special – Sunday, May 3 at 9:30 p.m. on ESPNU

NCAA Softball Selection Special – Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

NCAA Baseball Selection Special – Monday, May 25 at noon on ESPN2

Capturing the confetti

The first titles captured this spring were women’s water polo and beach volleyball, with USC and UCLA taking home the trophies, respectively.

Men’s indoor volleyball is next up, with the semifinals set for Saturday, May 9 on ESPN+ and the championship on Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Action continues through the end of June with the NCAA Men’s College World Series closing out the 2025-26 campaign from Omaha.

Beyond presenting live events and studio programming, ESPN continues Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship. The original documentary-style series showcases the most compelling journeys of athletes, coaches, and teams surrounding various NCAA Championships. In all, ESPN produced eight, one-hour original content shows during the 2025-26 season

DI Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse – Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. on ESPNU

DI Softball – Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

DI Baseball – Thursday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2

ESPN is now home to more than 40 NCAA Championships, with more than 2,350 hours of championship programming presented on ESPN’s linear and digital networks annually.

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2025‑26 NCAA Spring Championships Schedule on ESPN Networks