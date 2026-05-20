The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Emmy-nominated docuseries, ‘Raise The Flags’, makes its linear premiere on NFL Network May 25-29

Directed by eight-time Emmy Award winner Trent Cooper, the critically acclaimed 10-part series chronicles the franchise’s first 50 years

NFL Network will present two episodes each night, culminating with the two-part finale on Friday, May 29

NFL Network will present the linear premiere of the critically acclaimed and Emmy-nominated docuseries Raise The Flags: 50 Years of Buccaneers Football from May 25-29 at 8 p.m. ET, with two episodes airing each night throughout the week, culminating with the two-part finale on Friday.

Directed by eight-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Trent Cooper, Raise The Flags delivers a sweeping portrait of the Buccaneers organization — chronicling its rise from humble beginnings to championship glory in the most comprehensive account of franchise history ever produced.

Viewers will be taken back to the team’s infamous 0-26 start and guided through the defining moments that transformed the Buccaneers into one of the NFL’s premier organizations. The series revisits the club’s surprising rise to prominence in 1979; the transformational sale to the Glazer Family; the move to acquire Jon Gruden that culminated in the club’s first Super Bowl championship; the drafting and development of generational talents such as John Lynch, Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Ronde Barber and Mike Evans; and an unforgettable run to a second title in Super Bowl LV after signing NFL legend Tom Brady. Along the way, Raise The Flags uncovers the untold stories and behind-the-scenes moments that shaped the identity of the organization.

Known for his award-winning work on high-profile sports documentaries and character-driven storytelling, Cooper led a production team that conducted 100 interviews with current and former players, coaches, executives, staff, media personalities and other key figures connected to the organization. These firsthand perspectives are complemented by rare archival footage and historical recordings, offering an immersive and definitive look at the Buccaneers’ remarkable 50-year evolution.

Raise The Flags has already garnered widespread critical and fan acclaim since its streaming debut, including being nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Camera Work: Long Form.

Raise The Flags is a production from HEROES & FABLES, NFL Films and Skydance Sports.

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Media Contacts:

Michael Skarka ([email protected]) | Danny Chi ([email protected])