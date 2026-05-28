WWE Clash in Italy streams Sunday, May 31 exclusively on the ESPN App with ESPN Unlimited plan

ESPN to simulcast Countdown to Clash in Italy (12–2 p.m. ET) and the opening hour of the Premium Live Event (2–3 p.m.)

WWE Clash in Italy will stream in the U.S. exclusively on the ESPN App on Sunday, May 31, at 2 p.m. ET, emanating from Turin, Italy. The Premium Live Event is available to fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan — either directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

In the main event, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns defends his title against Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat, a high-stakes no-holds-barred showdown rooted in the legacy of the Anoa’i family.

Coverage on the ESPN App will also include Countdown to Clash in Italy from 12–2 p.m. and the post-event show immediately following the conclusion of the Premium Live Event. ESPN will simulcast the full Countdown show (12–2 p.m.) and the opening hour of Clash in Italy (2–3 p.m.).

How to Watch WWE Clash in Italy

ESPN Studio Coverage

ESPN will deliver comprehensive, multi-platform coverage of WWE Clash in Italy throughout the week. WWE Superstars and personalities will appear across ESPN studio programming, including SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, The Rich Eisen Show and Unsportsmanlike. Appearances throughout the week will include Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, The Miz, Gunther, Big E, Jacob Fatu and Peter Rosenberg, among others, leading into Clash in Italy.

Additionally, ESPN will feature a primer video previewing the Tribal Combat match, tying into the legacy of the Anoa’i family. The piece, voiced by Joe Fortenbaugh, will run across multiple ESPN studio shows throughout the weekend.

ESPN Social

ESPN Social will deliver comprehensive coverage of WWE Clash in Italy across platforms throughout the week, highlighted by real-time storytelling, talent integrations and fan-first content. Coverage will include the rollout of Highlights with Omar featuring Seth Rollins, supported by social-first cutdowns distributed across platforms, as well as custom match edits and hype content focused on marquee matchups, including Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi and Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther. ESPN Social will provide real-time coverage throughout the Premium Live Event window, incorporating fan-driven moments and reactions, while also repurposing ESPN.com editorial content and WWE Superstar studio appearances for distribution across ESPN social handles. Coverage will also feature targeted Instagram Story integrations from WWE Superstars driving ESPN Unlimited visibility throughout the week.

ESPN.com

ESPN.com will provide comprehensive editorial coverage of WWE Clash in Italy throughout the week, including a preview by Greg Wyshynski that brings fans up to speed on key storylines and developments leading into the event. On Sunday, coverage will continue with live results and analysis, followed by takeaways from Andreas Hale breaking down all the action and key moments from Clash in Italy.

Clash in Italy Match Card



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