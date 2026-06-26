A nationwide celebration: ESPN marks America 250 with unforgettable content across platforms

SportsCenter July 4 th special originates from multiple locations across the country

com multimedia presentation takes road trip across America

Get Up, First Take programs joining the celebration

ESPN is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with multiple content initiatives, including a special edition of SportsCenter, a multimedia presentation on ESPN.com and content in daily programs Get Up and First Take. In addition, ESPN continues its Independence Day tradition with coverage of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

ESPN’s celebration is part of The Walt Disney Company’s “Disney Celebrates America,” a company-wide initiative honoring the 250th anniversary featuring unparalleled programming, activations, and storytelling from across its iconic brands and businesses.

Among the ESPN initiatives:

ESPN SportsCenter Special

ESPN’s flagship news and information program SportsCenter will present a special two-hour edition live on July 4 at 5 p.m. ET on ABC, celebrating the people, moments and stories that have shaped American sports culture. Co-hosted by Kevin Negandhi and Christine Williamson, Disney Celebrates America: SportsCenter will feature live reports from across the country alongside original storytelling, historical retrospectives, and talent-driven segments from some of ESPN’s top personalities, with Chris Berman, Stephen A Smith, Scott Van Pelt, Joe Buck, Pat McAfee and more adding their perspectives on the best of American sports. Coverage will include features on iconic American sports moments and the enduring cultural impact of sports in America, complemented by essays and SC Featured storytelling.

During the program, anchors Randy Scott and Gary Striewski will report from a Savannah Bananas game at Kinnick Stadium at the University of Iowa and Hannah Storm will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, site of next year’s Super Bowl LXI on ESPN and ABC. Also, Nicole Briscoe and Michael Eaves will join the program from Chicago’s Wrigley Field, where they will be tailgating with Olympian turned chef Dawn Burrell prior to the night’s Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals game.

SportsCenter will have other related content beginning June 27.

ESPN.com – AMERICA 250 Road Trips

ESPN.com will feature “AMERICA 250 Road Trips: A journey though the mystery and majesty of sports,” a five-day series of stories to mark America’s 250th anniversary. The series begins Monday, June 29, and all content will have a special landing page on ESPN.com. For the series, five ESPN reporters followed a custom road trip to explore how sports shaped the country’s identity. The visual-heavy presentations will include maps, illustrations, photography, videos, and graphics. ESPN Social will share pieces of original America 250 Road Trip content across multiple accounts for each day.

The five stories and writers:

June 29 – Alyssa Roenigk : Why do Americans still take risks? The writer started her journey by jumping off the Snake River Canyon, made famous by Evel Knievel. It only got more wild from there.

: Why do Americans still take risks? The writer started her journey by jumping off the Snake River Canyon, made famous by Evel Knievel. It only got more wild from there. June 30 – Kent Babb : Can sports still unite us? A journey into the rugged heart and soul of Utah to find the essential elements of sports

: Can sports still unite us? A journey into the rugged heart and soul of Utah to find the essential elements of sports July 1 – Aishwarya Kumar : What makes a sport American? Following the clues from pickleball in Florida, to crawfish in Charleston, to cricket in Brooklyn and lacrosse in Oneida Nation.

: What makes a sport American? Following the clues from pickleball in Florida, to crawfish in Charleston, to cricket in Brooklyn and lacrosse in Oneida Nation. July 2 – Roberto José Andrade Franco : What’s left of boxing? A coast-to-coast exploration of a dying sport, from the stands of Benavidez vs. Ramirez in Vegas, to a trainer in Brooklyn who draws more fitness seekers than fighters, to Atlantic City, where nothing remains.

: What’s left of boxing? A coast-to-coast exploration of a dying sport, from the stands of Benavidez vs. Ramirez in Vegas, to a trainer in Brooklyn who draws more fitness seekers than fighters, to Atlantic City, where nothing remains. July 3 – Dotun Akintoye: Why do Americans — and American sports fans — believe in the impossible? A trip through the haunted Midwest in search of ghosts, spirits and miracles that have shaped American lore, from Camp Randall to Field of Dreams.

Get Up (M-F, 8-10 a.m., ESPN)

Beginning Monday, June 29, Get Up will be celebrating how awesome sports are in honor of America 250. The show will look back at great plays in sports from the night before and break down what makes them special.

First Take (M-F, 10 a.m. – noon, ESPN)

Starting Monday, June 29, First Take is showcasing historic and iconic moments from U.S. sports history leading up to July 4. The show will highlight the impact these moments had on the overall sports landscape at that time.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest (July 4 – Noon ET, ESPN2; 12:30 p.m. ABC)

The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is nearing its annual return to the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues on Coney Island. On July 4, No. 1 overall eater Joey Chestnut and top-ranked female eater Miki Sudo look to retain their mustard belts. Chestnut looks for his 18th title while Sudo aims for her 12th overall and fifth straight. This year, the men’s contest will simulcast on ABC beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET as part of the Disney Celebrates America initiative. Coverage will begin at Noon on ESPN2 with a re-air at 4 p.m. ET also on ESPN2.

ESPN App to Stream Disney Celebrates America

The ESPN App will be part of a 24-hour broadcast of Disney Celebrates America. Beginning the evening of July 3 and continuing through July 4, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ESPN and National Geographic will present an unparalleled cross-platform event, with a 24-hour broadcast spanning ABC, Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, National Geographic, FX, Freeform, ABC News Live and ABC Owned Television Stations and affiliates. The expansive programming event takes viewers across all 50 states to explore the people, places, and defining moments of the nation’s 250-year history. Featuring live celebrations, immersive storytelling, performances, and reporting from locations across the country, the broadcast delivers a comprehensive, daylong tribute to America’s past, present, and future.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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