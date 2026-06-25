Allstate and SEC deepen historic relationship with investment in women’s sports

Allstate and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) today announced an extension of its multi-year official sponsorship with an emphasis on elevating women’s sports across the conference.

The agreement, through Disney Advertising, is headlined by the launch of the Allstate SEC Women’s Champions Cup, a flagship competition celebrating excellence across 10 women’s sports at all 16 SEC universities. The expanded sponsorship builds on Allstate’s longstanding relationship with the SEC, including continued support of all SEC sports, a title sponsorship of next year’s SEC Nation bus and a presenting sponsorship of the SEC awards, which recognizes over 1,000 student-athletes across 22 sports annually.

As the title sponsor of the new SEC Women’s Champions Cup and the Official Insurance Sponsor of the SEC, Allstate will help spotlight the achievements of SEC women student-athletes through a year-long competition where schools earn points based on their teams’ performance in regular and postseason play. The school with the highest point total at the end of the academic year will be recognized as the overall champion.

In addition to the Champions Cup:

Allstate is the first entitlement sponsor of the Allstate SEC Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

Allstate is the broadcast presenting sponsor of the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament on SEC Network, amplifying visibility for one of the conference’s fastest-growing sports.

Allstate also maintains its position as an official sponsor for all conference championship events.

With positions in many of the above events, Allstate continues its robust presence on all SEC Network linear, social and digital platforms as well.

Elizabeth Brady, Allstate chief marketing, innovation, customer and communications officer:

“Our work with the SEC reflects a shared focus on supporting student-athletes across the conference. As women’s sports continue to set new standards for competition, connection and fan engagement, Allstate is proud to help provide the consistent visibility and support these athletes and championships deserve.”

Greg Sankey, SEC Commissioner

“We are grateful to continue and deepen our relationship with Allstate through its extended commitment to the Southeastern Conference and particularly its support of women’s sports across the SEC. The meaningful support provided by SEC universities to women’s sports programs supports a national level of women’s athletics success that is widely respected. This expanded sponsorship with Allstate will further elevate those achievements and provide valuable resources to sustain and grow the SEC’s future success in women’s sports.”

Allstate’s longstanding support of collegiate athletics is part of its commitment to empowering young people to lead in their communities. Allstate has been a proud member of the college athletics community for 20 years through its university and conference sponsorships, academic scholarships and community impact initiatives. Since 2005, the Allstate Good Hands Nets program has raised millions of dollars in scholarships with every field goal and extra point scored. Allstate recently upped the donations for each kick, funding more scholarships for student-athletes across all sports. Since 2008, the Allstate Good Works Teams have honored hundreds of student-athletes for their service off the field, supporting causes such as youth empowerment and hunger relief. For more than 20 years, the company has been the title sponsor of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, one of the premier events in college football.

About the Southeastern Conference

A pioneer in the integration of higher education and athletic competition, the Southeastern Conference is a leader for intercollegiate athletics in the 21st century. Since its formation in 1933, the SEC has achieved stature and stability by designating governing/voting power to the presidents of the member institutions. These university leaders determine the policies of the conference and through the years this involvement has been the principal source of strength in the evolution of the SEC. Throughout its history, the SEC has provided leadership on the vital issues facing intercollegiate competition. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt have been in the SEC since its formation in 1933. The league has expanded three times, adding Arkansas and South Carolina in 1991, Missouri and Texas A&M in 2012, and Oklahoma and Texas 2024.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life’s uncertainties with affordable, simple and connected protection for autos, homes, electronic devices, and identities. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online, and at the workplace. Allstate has more than 212 million policies in force and is widely known for the slogan “You’re in Good Hands with Allstate.” For more information, visit www.allstate.com.