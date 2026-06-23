ESPN and Disney Jr. encourage preschoolers to get in the game, team up again with Every Kid Sports to expand access to youth sports for income-restricted families

‘Me & Mickey: Let’s Play Sports’ Debuts June 29 on Disney Jr. and Disney+

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Watch a Sneak Peek of “Me & Mickey: Let’s Play Sports” HERE

As part of Disney’s ongoing commitment to helping kids thrive through the power of play, ESPN and Disney Jr. are teaming up once again to expand access to youth sports for preschoolers and inspire healthy, active play through Disney Jr. content and storytelling, as well as in communities across the country.

Now in its second year, the preschool-focused initiative from ESPN’s “Take Back Sports” and “Disney Jr. Let’s Play!” will once again collaborate with national nonprofit Every Kid Sports to provide grants to help income-restricted families cover the cost of youth sports registration fees for children ages 3-7, helping more kids experience the benefits of sports participation early in life.

Last year, more than 1,200 families across eight cities in the U.S. received grants supporting access to 22 different sports, with 50% of participating families noting that it was their child’s first time playing a sport. Additionally, more than 70 preschoolers and kindergarteners participated in the inaugural free “Let’s Play” sports clinic in East Los Angeles last fall.

This year, the program will be expanding to include preschool sports clinics in additional select markets, including Oakland, Chicago, Fresno, Los Angeles/Inland Empire, Philadelphia and more, introducing young children to multiple sports in a fun way and connecting families directly to youth sports resources in their local community.

Registrations for this year’s grants, which will be fulfilled through fall 2026 Every Kid Sports Pass, are now open for qualifying families from Los Angeles, Fresno, San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and New York. Please visit https://everykidsports.org/letsplaysports to learn more.

Watch the new PSA for this year’s campaign, narrated by ESPN senior writer and college football insider Heather Dinich on Disney Jr.’s Instagram.

The initiative also extends to a new programming collection designed to inspire an early love of sports and encourage active play and teamwork. “Me & Mickey: Let’s Play Sports,” a collaboration between Disney Jr., ESPN and Positive Coaching Alliance, will debut Monday, June 29, on Disney+, Disney Jr. (6:25 a.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Jr. On Demand.

An extension of the popular “Me & Mickey” vlog series, the collection of 10 shorts features Mickey, Minnie and the gang laughing, playing and working together as a team, introducing kids to preschool-friendly sports techniques like kicking a soccer ball and playing catch.

Alyssa Sapire, head of Disney Jr. Original Programming and Strategy, said, “Play is such an important part of every child’s development, and we work closely with consultants and experts from multiple organizations to help integrate these positive life skills into our Disney Jr. content. We are thankful for our ongoing collaboration with ESPN and all of the other experts that have advised on the ‘Disney Jr. Let’s Play!’ campaign and our brand-new ‘Me & Mickey: Let’s Play Sports’ shorts. We can’t wait for kids to learn the joy of playing sports through watching Mickey and the gang.”

Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship, said, “ESPN is proud to join forces with Disney Jr. for a second year to create more opportunities for preschoolers to get out and play sports. At ESPN, we believe sports can make a meaningful difference for kids from an early age, helping build confidence, teamwork and sportsmanship. By expanding access for young children and their families, we are proud to support the valuable life lessons and lasting benefits that come from playing sports.”

Eleana Fanaika, executive director of Every Kid Sports, said, “We’re thrilled to team up with Disney Jr. and ESPN to bring the magic of play to preschoolers from income-restricted families. This collaboration is about more than sports — it’s about joy, confidence and creating those first unforgettable moments that spark a lifelong love of being active and connected.”

About ESPN’s Take Back Sports

Take Back Sports is a youth initiative led by ESPN designed to get and keep kids playing sports. With only 38% of kids playing sports on a regular basis, we believe it’s time for parents, coaches and kids to take back sports and make it fun again. ESPN and The Walt Disney Company are working in tandem with our league, business, and community partners to make the youth sports system more accessible so that kids across the country have the opportunity to play and keep playing. Sports forever starts today. To learn more about Take Back Sports, visit TakeBackSports.org.

About “Disney Jr. Let’s Play!”

Disney Jr. Let’s Play!” is a multiplatform global campaign designed to inspire preschoolers to experience the joy of play through Disney Jr.’s beloved characters and stories. Spanning original content, consumer products, music, live events, community activations and more, the campaign is part of Disney’s commitment to delivering happiness to kids, families and communities. Backed by clinical expertise from the Child Mind Institute about the importance of play in preschool development, the “Disney Jr. Let’s Play!” campaign taps into the playful spirit of Disney Jr. favorites like “Bluey,” “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” and “SuperKitties,” which are all available to stream on Disney+.

About Every Kid Sports

Every Kid Sports is a national 501(c)(3) organization that is supporting life through access to youth sports. Since 2010, they’ve been removing the financial barriers that impede a kid’s confidence and community building, cultivation of social skills, and the numerous physical, mental, and emotional benefits of sports participation. To learn more, visit everykidsports.org.

About Positive Coaching Alliance

Positive Coaching Alliance is a national non-profit organization working to change the culture of youth sports so that every child, regardless of social or economic circumstance, has access to a positive youth sports experience. To learn more about PCA, visit: www.positivecoach.org.

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Disney Jr. Contact

Erica McCearley

[email protected]

ESPN Contact

Grayson Shirey

[email protected]