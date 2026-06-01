ESPN announces June MLB Game of the Day schedule

Classic Yankees-Red Sox rivalry among marquee June matchups



ESPN today announced its June MLB Game of the Day schedule, featuring a month-long lineup of marquee matchups and star-powered storylines from across Major League Baseball. The Game of the Day schedule is an out-of-market offering and is subject to local blackout restrictions. It is available exclusively on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers.

The June slate showcases many of baseball’s biggest names and contenders as the season enters the heart of the summer, including frequent appearances by the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and other Clubs battling for postseason position.

Throughout the season, the ESPN App will continue to deliver games from across both leagues and every division, providing fans a daily destination for must-watch baseball. Additional matchups will be announced at a later date.



The month begins Tuesday, June 2, with Shohei Ohtani and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers visiting Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks in a National League West showdown.

Fans can also look forward to a classic rivalry matchup on Sunday, June 7, when Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox. The longtime rivals will meet again on ABC in an exclusive Saturday matinee on June 27 at 1 p.m. ET.

Another marquee matchup takes place on June 21, when Jackson Chourio and the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers host Ronald Acuña Jr. and the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves in a showdown between division leaders.

Fans can also purchase MLB.TV on the ESPN App and ESPN.com, a new milestone for one of sports media’s longest-standing partnerships. Fans will have access to more than 2,000 regular season games. MLB.TV’s seasonal package is now available for $119.99, or $114.99 for existing ESPN Unlimited subscribers. To sign up, visit https://plus.espn.com/mlbtv



ESPN Unlimited MLB Game of the Day Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch Tue, June 2 9:40 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks ESPN App* Wed, June 3 1:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins ESPN App* Wed, June 3 7:45 p.m. Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals ESPN App* Thu, June 4 1:35 p.m. Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox ESPN App* Fri, June 5 8:40 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies ESPN App* Sat, June 6 2:10 p.m. Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins ESPN App* Sun, June 7 1:35 p.m. Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees ESPN App* Mon, June 8 9:40 p.m. Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres ESPN App* Tue, June 9 9:45 p.m. Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants ESPN App* Wed, June 10 7:10 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets ESPN App* Thu, June 11 3:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies ESPN App* Fri, June 12 6:40 p.m. Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates ESPN App* Sat, June 13 4:10 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds ESPN App* Sun, June 14 2:10 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers ESPN App* Mon, June 15 6:45 p.m. Kansas City Royals at Washington Nationals ESPN App* Tue, June 16 10:10 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN App* Wed, June 17 7:40 p.m. Cleveland Guardians at Milwaukee Brewers ESPN App* Thu, June 18 2:35 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers ESPN App* Fri, June 19 10:10 p.m. Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN App* Sat, June 20 4:10 p.m. Washington Nationals at Tampa Bay Rays ESPN App* Sun, June 21 1:35 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves ESPN App* Mon, June 22 7:07 p.m. Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays ESPN App* Tue, June 23 9:40 p.m. Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres ESPN App* Wed, June 24 6:40 p.m. Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays ESPN App* Thu, June 25 7:45 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals ESPN App* Fri, June 26 7:10 p.m. New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox ESPN App* Sat, June 27 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates ESPN App* Sun, June 28 1:40 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets ESPN App* Mon, June 29 9:40 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners ESPN App* Tue, June 30 9:40 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Athletics ESPN App*

*Available exclusively to fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan subscription and subject to local blackout restrictions.

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