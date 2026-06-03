ESPN helps fans take their shot with “Dunk Cans” ahead of the 2026 NBA Finals on ABC

The 2026 NBA Finals exclusively on ABC are set to tipoff June 3, and ESPN is bringing basketball fandom to the streets with the launch of “Dunk Cans.” These interactive fan installations developed in collaboration with Publicis, are popping up in New York and Los Angeles to celebrate the NBA’s biggest stage.

The ESPN-branded Dunk Cans are designed to turn everyday moments into SportsCenter Top 10 highlight-worthy shots. The Dunk Cans feature basketball hoops mounted above collection bins, and after sinking a shot, fans will be greeted with the iconic SportsCenter “Da-Da-Da, Da-Da-Da!”

Dunk Cans will appear at the following locations, beginning June 3:

Los Angeles:

Grand Central Market – Broadway entrance

32 17th Ave – Pacific + 17th (Venice)

440 N Fairfax Ave – Cofax Coffee (Melrose/Fairfax)

9015 Sunset Blvd – The Roxy Theatre (West Hollywood)

New York:

219 Thompson St – Chess Forum (Greenwich Village)

63 Gansevoort St – Common Ground (Chelsea)

W 33rd St – The Rutherford (Midtown)

Game 1 Watch Party

In celebration of the NBA Finals on ABC, ESPN will also be hosting a Game 1 Watch Party on June 3 at Common Ground (63 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014). Doors open at 7 p.m. ET ahead of the 8:30 p.m. ET tip.

“Finally, those game-winning baskets, half-court shots, and 360 slam dunks we’ve all made in the trash cans of our offices, homes, and hanging out with friends, will get the ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 treatment they deserve,” said Jo Fox, Senior Vice President of Marketing at ESPN. “To celebrate the NBA Finals, we’re installing waste baskets that will play the iconic SportsCenter theme every time you score in it, letting you create your own MVP moment while the Knicks and Spurs vie for their own on the league’s biggest and brightest stage.”

The 2026 NBA Finals exclusively on ABC begin Wednesday, June 3, with comprehensive coverage across ESPN platforms, including the ESPN App.

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