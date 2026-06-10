ESPN NBA Full Court Press: San Antonio Spurs look to even series 2–2 against the New York Knicks on Wednesday

ESPN continues its coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10, with a Game 4 matchup, as the Eastern Conference champion New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson host the San Antonio Spurs, led by Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, as the Spurs look to even the series 2–2. Mike Breen will provide play-by-play alongside analysts Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, with Lisa Salters reporting.

NBA Tip-Off presented by American Express will precede game coverage with a 90-minute pregame show, airing from 7–8 p.m. on ESPN and 8–8:30 p.m. on ABC, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and guest analyst Draymond Green. Inside the NBA presented by Lilly airs immediately following the conclusion of the game on ESPN. Both shows are produced on-site by TNT Sports from New York.

Additional coverage includes ESPN Radio, as Marc Kestecher is joined by Doris Burke and PJ Carlesimo to call the action, with Jorge Sedano reporting from courtside. Coverage tips off at 7:30 p.m. with ESPN Radio’s NBA Countdown pregame show hosted by Cory Alexander and Jim Basquil.

Spanish-language coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals is also available, with Ernesto Jerez handling play-by-play alongside analyst Fabricio Oberto. Reporters Sebastián Martínez-Christensen, Katia Castorena and Leonardo Montero will contribute from on-site.

NBA Today presented by DraftKings Sports – ESPN’s weekday NBA studio show – will air an expanded two-hour edition on ESPN starting at 3 p.m. live from The Rutherford in New York, N.Y. Malika Andrews will host alongside Brian Windhorst, Chiney Ogwumike, Iman Shumpert, Kendrick Perkins and Jeremy Lin.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show, will air live at 8 p.m., featuring Vanessa Richardson, Iman Shumpert and Jeremy Lin, plus special guests. The show will stream across ESPN social platforms and the ESPN App.

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will be on ESPN live from Madison Square Garden following the conclusion of the post-game Inside the NBA program and feature a variety of guests to provide reactions to Game 3.

Hoop Collective will provide digital postgame coverage on ESPN’s YouTube channel, featuring Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps, Tim MacMahon and Iman Shumpert.

All ABC games are also available to stream via the ESPN App. Multiple alternate presentations of the NBA Finals will be available exclusively on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers, including Layup Lines and SkyCam viewing options. For the first time, ESPN Unlimited subscribers will also have access to dedicated home and away audio broadcasts — KnicksCast and SpursCast — offering localized radio calls alongside ESPN Radio’s national broadcast.

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ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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