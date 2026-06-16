New E60 Juneteenth special explores history and resurrection of Indianapolis Clowns baseball team

Documentary traces Clowns from 1930s Negro League icon to rebirth in Banana Ball

Return of the Clowns debuts Friday, June 19, at 9 pm ET on ESPN

In a new ESPN E60 special debuting on the Juneteenth holiday, a vibrant, deeply human, and joyfully cinematic documentary chronicles the extraordinary journey of the Indianapolis Clowns – once icons of Negro League baseball, now reborn for a new generation through the electric world of Banana Ball.

Narrated by ESPN baseball analyst and former MLB player Doug Glanville, Return of the Clowns premieres Friday, June 19, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, available for on-demand streaming afterward on the ESPN App. Leading into the program on ESPN, the Clowns take on the Savannah Bananas in Cincinnati at 7 p.m.

“The story of the Indianapolis Clowns is an important part of the history of baseball and the history of our country,” said Jose Morales, ESPN Vice President & Executive Producer, Original Content. “The Clowns were pioneers in combining sports and entertainment and their rebirth as part of Banana Ball is bringing their history to life every time they take the field.”

Spanning nearly a century, this film tells two parallel stories: the modern-day resurrection of the Clowns as a charter team in the new Banana Ball League, and their origins as a groundbreaking cultural and athletic force in the segregated South of the 1930s. Known for blending elite baseball with comedic showmanship, the Clowns defied expectations and redefined the sport. The documentary follows the creation of the new team in real time, capturing a diverse group of players and performers as they bring the Clowns back to life. Through candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, it highlights the humor, hustle, and heart that connect past and present.

With exclusive access to training, rehearsals and games, the film documents the chaotic and emotional process of building a team and spectacle from scratch. At its center is MLB veteran Jackie Bradley Jr., joined by standout personalities like Malachai Mitchel, Mat Wolf and former LLWS star Mo’ne Davis. Interwoven throughout is the Clowns’ rich history, featuring rare archival materials and insights from Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick. From discovering Hank Aaron to breaking gender barriers with the signing of women like Toni Stone, the Clowns left an enduring mark on baseball. Today, they compete in the Banana Ball Championship League, bringing their legacy to new audiences nationwide.

“Bringing the Indianapolis Clowns story to life is one of the greatest privileges I’ve ever had,” said Jesse Cole, the Creator of Banana Ball. “They were so much more than just a baseball team. They were pioneers, entertainers, and ambassadors for joy. These legends helped build this game into what it is today and now I’m so proud that a new generation gets to experience their story. We hope millions of fans discover the incredible legacy of the Clowns and the impact they continue to have on baseball today.”

Return of the Clowns was produced by Blake Foeman with senior manager John Minton.

About E60:

E60, founded in 2007, is ESPN’s highly decorated sports storytelling brand. E60 has received 118 Sports Emmy nominations with 23 wins, scoring eight nominations in 2026 including its sixth nomination and second consecutive win for “Outstanding Hosted Edited Series.” E60 also has won two Peabody Awards. E60 has won accolades for its mix of revealing profiles, hard-hitting investigations and exclusive interviews delivered with innovative production techniques, top-notch journalism with unrivaled storytelling. While E60 has taken on several formats during its lifespan, it’s current format of a single-story documentary program for linear television and streaming has been in place since 2020.

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