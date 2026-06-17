Special edition of NFL Live on June 19 devoted to ESPN’s ‘I Scored a Touchdown’ Super Bowl series

Laura Rutledge, Joe Buck revisit some of the most memorable touchdowns in Super Bowl history

Spotlight’s ESPN’s ‘I Scored a Touchdown’ series as part of the Year of the Super Bowl initiative

ESPN’s NFL Live will dedicate its entire Friday, June 19 edition (4-5p.m. ET, ESPN2) to I Scored a Touchdown, the network’s Year of the Super Bowl storytelling series that celebrates players who reached the end zone on football’s biggest stage.

Hosted by Laura Rutledge, the special edition will weave together several installments of I Scored a Touchdown, with Joe Buck joining virtually throughout the hour to discuss the featured moments, share behind-the-scenes memories from the broadcast booth and reflect on the significance of each touchdown.

Among the stories featured are David Tyree’s fourth quarter and Plaxico Burress’ game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLII — a game called by Buck — as well as record-breaking return touchdowns by Hall of Famer Devin Hester and James Harrison. Hall of Fame running back Larry Csonka will also be spotlighted, alongside other memorable Super Bowl scorers.

I Scored a Touchdown is a cornerstone of ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl initiative. The weekly series spotlights the stories behind the players who scored touchdowns in the Super Bowl through powerful short-form features that air across ESPN programs and platforms. In the lead-up to Super Bowl LXI — ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl presentation in February 2027 — ESPN will feature 61 touchdown scorers, unveiling a new player primarily on a weekly basis throughout the year.