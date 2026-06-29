ESPN Films’ ‘The Day Diego Returned to the Azteca’ is now streaming on Disney+ and premieres on ESPN July 3

The day Diego returned to the Azteca – Trailer

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The Day Diego Returned to the Azteca, a new ESPN Films documentary revisiting Diego Armando Maradona’s only return to Estadio Azteca in 2000, 14 years after leading Argentina to its historic World Cup win, is now streaming on Disney+ in the U.S. and in select international markets. It will make its linear debut July 3 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

The film tells the extraordinary and little-known story of Diego Armando Maradona’s only return to Estadio Azteca after leading Argentina to the 1986 FIFA World Cup title. Maradona returned to the stadium in 2000 while traveling from Cuba to Mexico for Boca Juniors’ Copa Libertadores semifinal against Club América.

Featuring rare archival footage, exclusive images and firsthand accounts, the documentary follows Maradona’s journey back to the place where he reached the pinnacle of international football. The film captures his emotional reunion with the stadium and his reflections on two of the most memorable moments of the 1986 World Cup: the “Goal of the Century” and the legendary “Hand of God.”

The documentary also explores Maradona’s enduring connection to Estadio Azteca, from his first appearance there with Boca Juniors in 1982 to his World Cup triumph four years later and his final visit in 2000. Previously unseen footage offers an intimate look at Maradona away from the public spotlight as he returns to the field whre he became a global icon.

The film is part of ESPN’s expansive storytelling surrounding the FIFA World Cup and its growing slate of original programming examining the athletes, moments and cultural impact that have shaped the global game.

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ESPANOL

El día que Diego regresó al Azteca – Spanish Trailer





ESPN Films presenta El día que Diego volvió al Azteca, ya disponible en Disney+ y debutando en ESPN el 3 de julio

El documental revive el único regreso de Diego Armando Maradona al estadio donde se consagró campeón del mundo y se convirtió en una leyenda del fútbol

El día que Diego volvió al Azteca, el nuevo documental de ESPN Films que revive el único regreso de Diego Armando Maradona al Estadio Azteca en el año 2000, 14 años después de llevar a Argentina a conquistar la Copa Mundial de la FIFA de 1986, ya está disponible en Disney+ en Estados Unidos y en algunos mercados internacionales. Su estreno en televisión será el 3 de julio a las 10 p.m. ET por ESPN Deportes y ESPN2.

El documental narra la extraordinaria y poco conocida historia del único regreso de Diego Armando Maradona al Estadio Azteca tras liderar a Argentina al título de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA de 1986. Maradona volvió al emblemático escenario en el año 2000 mientras viajaba de Cuba a México para presenciar la semifinal de la Copa Libertadores entre Boca Juniors y Club América.

Con imágenes de archivo inéditas, material exclusivo y testimonios de primera mano, la producción acompaña a Maradona en su regreso al lugar donde alcanzó la cima del fútbol mundial. El documental captura su emotivo reencuentro con el estadio y sus reflexiones sobre dos de los momentos más memorables del Mundial de 1986: el “Gol del Siglo” y la legendaria “Mano de Dios”.

El documental también explora el vínculo perdurable de Maradona con el Estadio Azteca, desde su primera aparición con Boca Juniors en 1982, pasando por la conquista de la Copa del Mundo cuatro años después, hasta su última visita en el año 2000. Este material nunca antes visto ofrece una mirada íntima al astro argentino lejos de los reflectores, mientras regresa al escenario donde se convirtió en un ícono mundial.

Este documental forma parte de la amplia oferta de ESPN por contar las historias detrás de la Copa Mundial y de su creciente catálogo de producciones originales que exploran a los atletas, los momentos y el impacto cultural que han marcado la historia del fútbol mundial.

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