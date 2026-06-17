Transcript: 2026 NBA Draft preview with ESPN NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks, ESPN NBA Draft Analyst Jeremy Woo and ESPN National Recruiting Director, High School Basketball Paul Biancardi

ESPN NBA Front Office Insider Bobby Marks, ESPN NBA Draft Analyst Jeremy Woo and ESPN National Recruiting Director, High School Basketball Paul Biancardi previewed the 2026 NBA Draft on a June 17 media conference call.

Q. With Caleb Wilson — is there a world, guys, where he is not the fourth pick, and he’s one of the top three picks, and what does Caleb Wilson, what’s his upside? What can he bring to an NBA team?

WOO: Yeah, I can, I can take that one. I would never rule out anything this time of year, as you know. The way things can go is sometimes unpredictable, but right now, I think it’s, he seems like most likely to be more, more, more like 4 than above.

To that piece of it. And then, yeah, I mean, I think it kind of depends on who you talk to. That’s kind of one of the things about this draft. There really are 4 guys, and wow, I think most commonly he would be the 4th guy. You can see a world, and I’ve heard strong arguments for, if we go down 5 years down the road, can he be better than these guys? Maybe. I think he’s explosive enough, and he’s improving, and he’s athletic enough, for you can see that possibility. So, I wouldn’t rule that out.

But again, the other 3 guys, I think, just have more of like a body of work, and I think that’s why they came into the year as top 3 guys. But I would say Caleb has made up a lot of ground very quickly.

BIANCARDI: Yeah, I’ll piggyback off of Jeremy. I think in a lot of other drafts, he could be number two. And maybe in some drafts, he could be number one. He reminds me of James Worthy, who played at North Carolina. He has that type of game in my eyes, and Jeremy’s right. We don’t know if his upside could be as good as Dybantsa or Peterson, or even Boozer.

Q. We know that Minnesota Timberwolves drafted lower than the lottery picks, but what you see down as a need, people here locally feel they need a point guard badly, because they’re one in a draft that they can bring in, that could fit in right away.

MARKS: Well, I mean, I’ll just start from the need standpoint. I think there’s like guard depth, which is certainly a priority for that when you look at Donte’s injury, which he’ll be out for an extended period of time, and the ability to retain Ayo, who is a free agent, and I think that’s a high priority. And I think where you look at the rest of their depth, it’s pretty bare right now.

So, I think guard depth. I think where they’re picking at, what, 28, I believe. I think you’ll be able to find it. I don’t know if he’ll be able to get a guy that can contribute right away, and I think that’s the biggest question, if you can plug a guy in late in the first. Jeremy and Paul can probably talk about that a little bit more, but for me, probably their major priority is depth with their guards.

WOO: Yeah, agreed.

Q. Keaton Wagler – what do you feel like maybe his most translatable skill to the next level? And I guess since the season ended, has his evaluation changed any or strengthened any that has keeps him in that five to nine range, I guess?

WOO: Yeah, for me, with Keaton, it’s just the, it’s really just the decision making, and how quickly he thinks, and so many other good things stem from that. Obviously, he has a lot of things he’s good at. But I think at the NBA today, it’s like there are a lot of different ways we see guys be effective.

It’s not always about athleticism, but he has the size, and he has this brain where you see how quickly he’s improved. And that, to me, is the biggest thing. But I just think people will continue to learn more about him. He’s not someone NBA teams knew about really coming into the year. He was kind of like a buzzy name in October as people kind of went to practice, and no one was sure when he’s going to be ready. It just happened faster than we all expected.

So, I think the way the process has gone for him has just kind of reaffirmed that people were excited, and yeah, he’ll be in that five, six, seven range, I believe.

BIANCARDI: Yeah, he’s a fascinating story because we graded him in high school as a 4-star, which is a high major-minus type player. Never in my wildest dreams did I see this coming. He didn’t have enough body of work and certainly didn’t have the physical attributes at the time.

He did have the skill level, and he had a thin body, but I never thought about ranking him in the top 100 based on what everyone else did and what he did at the time. But I love the way he processes the game. He reads before the catch. And you don’t see that very often with a lot of college players, the ability to read the floor before the catch, then make the decision.

I love the shooting mechanics. I think they’re excellent, the ability to catch and shoot, and to shoot off the dribble. In my mind, him and Mikel Brown are outstanding. And I think his passing doesn’t get talked about enough, because he scores the ball so well and he’s so dangerous from the outside, and he’s got the float gang. He’s got a complete package on the offensive end. Will he be a point guard? Will he be a two guard? That remains to be seen.

Q. A couple questions for Bobby first. You talked about the Grizzlies kind of asset capital that they have over the next few years. What do you make of the chances that they could move up from 16 based on the assets that they have? We know Kleiman historically has moved up the board. What do you make of the possibility or the reality of that, given the teams that are ahead of them in the draft and their capital?

MARKS: Yeah, I mean, we wrote an article about a month ago, kind of tiering all these teams with their draft assets, and they’re right up there in the top tier based on what they were able to get, not just in the Desmond Bane trade a year ago, but certainly with Jaren Jackson Jr. with Utah.

So, they’ve got, listen, where they are, certainly at three and then, as you said, 16. I think it’s a matter of what the price is going to be and how you look at what you have. A lot was made about the lottery reform and that Utah pick that now can’t fall in the top five. Does that become more of a pick that you’re looking to move off of, and how do teams value?

I will say this, from what I’ve been told so far, the price to get into the top 10 is extremely, extremely rich, where it’s not picks that are protected. There are teams that are looking for unprotected firsts to do so. So, it’s a matter of a team that’s there not having a player that they want to move off of.

There’s an interesting spot where there’s teams from, I believe it’s 15 to, I want to say 15 to 18, all have a pair of first in the draft when you’re looking at certainly Chicago and where Memphis and Charlotte, Oklahoma City. I think there’s probably a bunch of teams that would like to get a little bit closer into that, either in the lottery, get another lottery pick, or maybe into the top 10. I think it’s going to be a little bit difficult to do, even if you do have a ton of draft assets.

Q. Paul and Jeremy, what do you make of kind of the Caleb Wilson Cam Boozer conversation based on the latest developments and the possibilities of one going ahead of the other, and just what teams are valuing in that conversation?

WOO: I think it’s an interesting conversation, just because they play the same position, but in very different ways, the way they impact the game.

I think Boozer has always just been a little bit ahead of him in terms of maturity and production, and he matured physically faster. He’s always had this strong frame and the way that he processes. I think Wilson surprised a lot of people this year just with how ready he was for college, and the vertical explosiveness, all that stuff was always there.

I’ve talked to people about this all season around the NBA, and again, some people are hung up on the athleticism component with Boozer, and some people look at what Wilson can do, and you see the upside, and you understand why. I think with the way the board fell for Memphis specifically, I think Boozer is someone they’re really going to like, but I know they’ll look at both guys, and it is definitely a discussion people have been having all season.

BIANCARDI: Yeah, when you look at the top four picks and many others after that, when I watched them in high school and even in college, they’re pretty true to form — Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer, and Wilson.

Watching Wilson, he was actually a teammate of Cameron Boozer in the AAU circuit. They played together at one time. Boozer, more advanced, more polished, as Jeremy mentioned. A lot has to do with that because of his dad, Carlos, being in the NBA.

Caleb Wilson is a guy who we don’t know how good he can be. I think we can see what Cameron Boozer can be. In my mind, Cameron Boozer is this year’s Jalen Brunson in terms of a winner. I think we have to value how much he has won in high school, how much he’s won in college, and the impact that he has on winning, and maybe overlook some of the situations where he struggles maybe at the rim against a seven-footer, but he’s smart enough to throw the ball out.

Wilson’s still learning the game. Great skill level for his size, and the athleticism is unmatched in the class. But I think Boozer is far ahead of Wilson right now, and if you want to win today, I think Boozer is your choice.

Q. With the Lakers ownership transition and kind of how Pelinka’s adding to the front office, brought in Tony Bennett to be a draft advisor, the “Dodgerification”, if you will, of the Lakers as well, is there any sense that they’re approaching this draft differently than they have in the past?

MARKS: Yeah, I mean, I think that’s the beauty of whenever there’s a transition in ownership. It doesn’t really affect you as far as how much you can spend on a player, just based on this isn’t the Dodgers. The rules as far as what the cap is and everything like that.

So, I do think the resources, whether it be adding more people, and as you mentioned Tony, I think where Tony comes into play, not just with the draft, is having coached a lot of these players that are in the NBA right now. It’s almost like bringing Jay Wright on staff, and then being able to kind of, you know, players that you have and players that he has coached when he was at Virginia and certainly being in the ACC for a long time.

So, I do think there’s some strength to that from the scouting standpoint. From where they’re picking, certainly in the 20s, I think there’s more value because you’re trying to look for an under-the-radar type player.

Having gone through four or five different ownership changes in my lifetime, that’s the one asset that ownership does — to provide resources to build out a front office that was a little bit smaller compared to other teams.

I think the benefit, too, is certainly when you get into free agency. I think that’s a huge component also. Teams don’t build rosters through free agency really anymore. $60 million or $50 million in cap space is not as appealing as it maybe was in 2010. So, I think that’s where, whether it be from analytics or from scouting, the ability to fit pieces into the puzzle with that amount of money is where you’ll probably see more value than in the draft.

Q. Lakers drafting 25th — it seems like their needs probably skew more grabbing a wing or a big. Who are some higher-upside guys you see in that later half of the first that the Lakers could target?

WOO: Yeah, I’m guessing that’ll be kind of a best available thing for them. I think a lot of the teams in the 20s right now are trying to figure out who’s going to be there. I think 25 is right around where the talent pool kind of drops into that next tier of guys.

Maybe someone falls that they don’t expect to be there, and they grab them. Or, being in their position, trying to compete in this window with Luka and whatever they get out of LeBron, they also have the option to look at the next wave of experienced seniors.

I’d be curious about some of these more experienced guys for them — guys like Henri Veesaar, Tarris Reed — who are ready to give them frontcourt depth right away. Wing depth is not necessarily a strength of the class in the mid to late first. There just aren’t a ton of wings you feel confident in being ready, and the better ones might be gone.

I think frontcourt, but they have to stay open-minded depending on who falls.

BIANCARDI: Yeah, it’s tough to not know who’s going to be available. I don’t think this guy falls that far, but Chris Cenac would be an upside play. I love his physical measurables, what he did in high school. He was just scratching the surface of what he could become.

The one year he played for Kelvin Sampson, who I spoke to a couple weeks ago, he’s really high on his down-the-road production. He’s more prospect than player right now, but if he’s available at 25, that’s a frontcourt player you can build with and grow with.

Q. This is for Jeremy and whoever else feels like they could weigh in on Jaden Henley. Jeremy, you’ve had Jaden rising on your draft boards. What is garnering more interest about him right now?

WOO: Yeah, I think Henley, he was someone I was at the Portsmouth tournament, and I think that’s kind of where he builds a little bit of buzz. You get in that setting, and it’s all seniors, and you can kind of see pretty quickly which of those guys have NBA-level athleticism, physical profile. I think he stood out in that respect.

I think the pre-draft process has been positive for him. People learn a little bit more about him. I think he’s put himself in the two-way contract conversation, maybe a chance to sneak into the second round. He’s been at four schools, finally put it together this year.

Still figuring it out, still has to improve the shooting and decision-making, but being a little bit younger relative to other seniors, there’s more upside to tap into, which makes him an interesting second-round candidate.

Q. Just wanted to ask about Dailyn Swain and also the Spurs, so just two different questions. First, with Swain, he has now put himself firmly in the first round. I’m just curious, what attributes does he have to kind of make him be in that level right now over the year? If anyone wants to answer that question first.

BIANCARDI: Yeah, I can jump in. Coming out of high school, he was a versatile player, and I think his time in college at Xavier and Texas, the ability to shoot the three-point shot, especially in the latter half of the season, I thought for Texas was a swing skill that he developed under Sean Miller, and I think that became appealing to the NBA.

When you look at the rest of his game, I think it really fits as a wing defender, a driver, high-post player, cutter. He can do a lot of things well, but the three-point shot, in my eyes, really has become the swing skill that’s put him into the first round.

WOO: Yeah, I’ll add. I think that’s the biggest thing he needs to develop, getting more comfortable without the ball. But he showed a lot of growth at Texas with his consistency.

I mentioned this a little bit earlier, but the lack of wings with NBA tools in the first round has helped him. People have looked at him hard, and he has the frame and good defensive attributes. Again, he’s someone you’re picking to develop. He might not be a day-one rotation guy, but I think he has the ability to get there. You’re not worried about the physical component. It’s just getting the shot there and helping him fit into a role.

BIANCARDI: Yeah, he shot 41% from 3 in the last 18 games of the season, so I think the shot has shown scouts that it’s there and that they can take a swing on him in the first round. I think he’ll be a productive role player.

Q. I wanted to ask about Matt Able. I know he’s one of the more intriguing stay-or-go decisions in the draft and obviously ends up going back to college. I was just kind of wondering what you guys saw from him before that ultimate decision to go back to Carolina.

BIANCARDI: I saw Matt Able in high school as a sophomore, when he just became on the brink of a Division I player. His dad, Doug Able, played for us when I coached at Boston College, so I had a background with Matt Able.

He was always a big shooter, and as he became a senior in high school, finished in the top 30, 35. Then went to NC State — it was a little bit of an up-and-down season. Talking to Doug and to Matt, they felt that he was draftable for the first round, but I don’t think the numbers panned out for him at NC State.

Then when he went to Carolina, I think he felt that another year there with solid numbers would solidify him in next year’s draft, which is a little bit lighter than this year’s draft.

Q. So with this draft class, we have guys like Wilson and Boozer in this draft class. Would you say those kinds of guys can spread from 3 to 5, play all those positions, kind of like a Blake Griffin?

WOO: Oh, the versatility piece. Yeah, they’re a little bit different. Positions are interesting because offense and defense are two different things.

With Boozer, offensively, yeah, I think he can play all three frontcourt spots because he can handle, pass, and shoot. That gives you versatility. Defensively, the question is who he’s going to guard. Is he quick enough to guard the 3? Maybe not. He’s not really a shot blocker at the 5 either. So, it’s matchup dependent.

With Wilson, he has the athleticism to be more versatile defensively as he gets stronger, but he’s lighter right now, probably not a 5. Offensively, he’s more inside, elbows down, more of a true 4.

But that’s part of what’s exciting about both. They have the potential to grow into that versatility.

BIANCARDI: I’ll piggyback. Boozer’s footwork is outstanding, and I see him as a small-ball center. He can take opposing bigs away from the basket and knock down the three. That’s the strength of his game.

Wilson still has a ways to go with his footwork. He’s more from the elbows down offensively. He’s more mobile defensively, but inexperienced guarding on the perimeter. Boozer has a greater advantage offensively — he can play 3, 4, or 5.

Q. Outside of the top four, there’s this group of guards that have all kind of been paired together. How much could that on draft day be a tipping point, just who goes first from that group?

WOO: Yeah, I think that’s one of the interesting storylines going into next week. We know who the top four guys are most likely.

It puts the Clippers in an interesting spot at 5. They’ve got options, including trades. A month ago, I wouldn’t have thought they’d all go in a row, but that’s possible now. There’s been a lot of interest in all those guys — Keaton, Acuff, Mikel Brown, Flemings. They’re all different stylistically, so it depends on team fit and preference.

BIANCARDI: I like to do things in tiers. Those guards are in the next tier. It comes down to what you value and the interviews. Interviews are huge. Teams already know the answers — they want to see how players respond. Character matters a lot. The NBA season is long, and teams need to feel confident in both fit and character.

Q. Kylan Boswell, you’ve got him going 56. What’s his realistic chance, and what intrigues teams?

WOO: I think it’s non-zero. The second round is often pre-negotiated — two-ways and preferred spots.

I like him. I like his defense, toughness, unselfishness. He played a role at Illinois, not the guy, but embraced it. He needs to shoot better and manage his conditioning, but he’s young for a senior, and that’s interesting.

Q. Zuby [Ejiofor] for St. John’s, guys, I know he’s been out, out west, training, working on his shot a lot. What can Zuby bring to an NBA team, guys? And, you know, could he potentially be a fit for the Knicks there in the late 1st round?

WOO: I’m a big fan of Zuby. I think, you know, it’s to your point, mentioning the Knicks. Yeah, it’s like you watch the playoffs and you kind of see who are, who are the guys, you know, late, late in the games that are just reliable, and you, the effort he brings, I think he has a little bit more skill and he gets credit for. He’s gotten so much better, you know, in the last couple years. And, yeah, you know, the size, the size is a factor where he might not be a starter, but you know you’re going to get from him. He’s someone I trust. Like, I think, I think no matter where he goes, I trust him to make the most of that, just with being tangible aspect for him.

So, I think, you know, I think he’s someone the Knicks should look at, and I think he would fit, you know, if you look at how they’ve built their bench on the team, you know, just, obviously, won a title you know, these are, these are all guys who were, had that level of grit, you know, guys who don’t quit, guys who come in and you know what you’re getting. You trust them on the bench. So, I can see them fitting in really well just from that perspective as well with what they’re doing.

BIANCARDI: Yeah, he plays with an edge, and that’s what the Knicks, how they won a championship, right? They play with an edge, and, you know, coming out of St. John’s, with Rick Pitino, going to the Knicks, that’s a great story for you, and a lot of other people.

Yeah, yeah. So, I think it’s a fit. I think everything Jeremy says, I agree with, and that, you know, when you’re drafting, and Bobby and Jeremy know as well as anyone. The talent is important, but the character traits, you know, I think of the deciding factor when you press the button and pick somebody, and I think his workman like mentality fits very well right now with the Knicks and a lot of teams, but they’ve kind of built it on that blue collar approach. And don’t forget, you know, Tom Thibodeau was part of that growth at the beginning of the next process.

Q. What do we make of Darryn Peterson not working out for the Jazz and only for the Wizards? Is that just gamesmanship, you guys think, or what?

WOO: I’ve spoken to this on TV, and like what I wrote, I think the facts are all, you know, reported by Shams and myself. But yeah, I think it’s just, I think the strategy is just about positioning himself to go number one, just helping Washington feel comfortable with that option. I don’t know what the Wizards ultimately decide, but, you know, I think by not going anywhere else, you just show you want to be there, you’re confident. And my guess will be, too, that they know at this point, look, even if they don’t go in for two, Utah might just still take them anyway. So, it’s, it’s almost like, what do we, what do they really have to gain, you know, by doing the extra visit. So, I see it as just, you know, I think Darryn wants to go one. He believes he’s number one, and we’ll see what happens. But I just think the strategy is about maximizing that opportunity.

BIANCARDI: He’s saying he’s number one. He doesn’t want to go to Utah, and he knows he won’t fall any lower than three. But with Utah, remember last year with Ace Bailey, right? Yeah. They end up taking him, he didn’t work out for them. So, the NBA is going to take who they want, but I think he’s just trying to send a message that he is the number one player. He doesn’t want to go to Utah, and he knows at the very worst, if they pick Boozer, he won’t go lower than three.

Q. I just wanted to ask about the other team in the NBA finals, the Spurs, and, you know, it seems like they just need a four. If that’s the case, do y’all believe that is the case? And also, if that is the direction you feel like the organization should go, is that a Chris Cenac area, Allen Graves area? I know I mentioned Swain earlier. I haven’t been seeing when he fits there, but what are your thoughts on this birds pick at 20?

WOO: Just from watching all, you know, all the Finals and a lot of the Spurs playoff games I think, I think it’s clear that they need a big who can play with Victor. Just my personal opinion. The Knicks were able to kind of, I think, wear them down by gang rebounding. You know, they just kind of whoever’s close to Victor, put a body on Victor, everybody else go get the ball. It was pretty effective.

Now, if you have, do you have another big in there? And I think, you know, Kornet couldn’t really play with him in this perspective. If you have another big in there who’s athletic and tough and can go get the ball it changes the calculus in terms of how you can strategize to take Victor out of the game, I think. So, I think there are a lot of different ways that can look. I think that’s one of the beautiful things about building a team around Victor, is he can do so many things, and you could be creative with who you put next to him. But I would think, you know, whether that be Cenac or Quaintance or Allen Graves or whichever, you know, any of these bigs that get into that range, I think those guys all get strong consideration. Just, and to me, it’s what they need. And again, they might want to get a more experienced guy to play that role too. But I just, I think, I think having a look where they’re not just playing 5 out with Victor is important.

MARKS: And I would say also that it’s probably more ideal and that they’ll probably find a guy that can play right now, right now in free agency. Like, that’s kind of where they are.

Q. So, in terms of projection, I kind of know it’s early. Where do you see this draft class being? We had some draft classes, like ’96, 2003, 2009, 2008. What do you see with this draft class?

WOO: Go ahead. Bobby, if you want to start, you can.

BIANCARDI: Yeah, you’re the older statesman.

MARKS: I lived through ’96. I still probably equate that as the best draft that I’ve been part of, just based on what eventually happened to the talent level. Iverson, Marbury, Ray Allen, Kobe, Nash, Peja. I mean, the list goes on. We, you know, drafted Kerry Kittles, who turned out to be a good NBA player. It was a high-level draft.

I don’t know, I like, you know, I’ve talked about ’96 a lot, just because of the guards in this year’s draft, because I think, as we’ve talked about, you know, of course, Darryn, and then the group between five and nine, five and 10 here. It’s interesting, we’re going to probably get a run of freshmen up top. Of course, back then it was a little bit differently. I don’t know if I want to put it on historic level here, but I think this is probably one of the best draft classes that we’ve seen from top to bottom in a very long time.

It’s, you know, second round’s probably a little bit different than it was back in the day, just based on a lot of players going back to college for NIL. But I do think this is a really strong draft. I think you can find impact players up top, and I think in finding guys that can contribute to your roster somewhere in the middle there.

WOO: I think Bob said it well. I think it’s hard to put it into historic scope, but I think at least, you know, in the past several years, I think it’s lining up very well. I mean, even 2025 ended up being very strong. Even I think it was stronger than we thought a year ago. You know, some of these guys became like high-impact right away guys.

And yeah, I think the lottery, in particular, I like a lot of these guys, and I watched a ton of them this year and went and saw everybody. And I think that the higher end of this draft is very, very strong. The middle and lower end, I think, is just a trend we’ll see with NIL, just sort of thinning out some of the options for people. But I’m excited to see these guys play, and I think the market around, you know, as Bobby said, it’s really hard to get into the top 10. People know that’s kind of where, you know, you got the 1st four, then there’s the second group, and like those two groups are very high end, I think, for relative to past years.

BIANCARDI: Yeah, my thought on this is, you look at the first top-10 picks, probably nine or maybe 10 will be freshmen. I was coaching in ’96, and I was coaching in ’03, but I thought the ’03 class, or I think the ’03 class, to me, is maybe still the best class based on what they’ve done and what we know. We won’t be able to judge this group, you know, for at least three to five years, but I would have to say, in a big picture concept, this has to be a top three class, when it’s all set and done. Maybe four.

Q. But I just want to go back to what Bobby said at the end with the Spurs, saying how probably someone that’s going to be utilized next to Victor’s in free agency, is that more so saying that they’re going to try to go for best player available, you feel like, in the draft, instead of trying to fit that need for that spot next to Victor?

WOO: I think I agree with Bobby’s point. I think with where they are, as the arc of, you know, what they’re building they do need someone who can play now. Now, would it hurt to develop depth? Also, no. I think we’ll see where the board falls. You know, I think it wouldn’t hurt to also add shooting, you know, if that’s the direction they want to go, but, but yeah, I think to Bobby’s point, the window’s now.

It’s going to be a long window, but I think, I think they’re ahead of schedule, frankly, and I think, you know, I think if they had known that this team would have been ready to, you know, be in the finals, I think they might have been more proactive. But I think, you know, coming in, they’re still so young. I think it was almost a surprise they got there in a way.

So, yeah, I think they have more they can do, and it’s still very early in the lifecycle of this team. But I would think, just with, you know, Victor being sort of tapping into this, you know, his talent and with Harper, you know, being on his rookie deal still this is a really important window for them to strike, just because they have cost control on all these guys as they build out.

Q. How tough is it in your respective roles to analyze such a large pool of talent and how they fit into NBA teams?

WOO: Yeah, I mean, it’s fun, right? I think it, like any job, it’s, there are challenges that come with it, but it’s a lot of information. But at the end of the day, it’s like we get to watch basketball, and that’s great. And any day where I’m like this is a lot of work well, at the end of the day, I still really love what I’m doing. So, I don’t find it hard in that respect, but it is a lot. I would say lots to know and process.

BIANCARDI: I would jump in and say that we all love it. That’s why we’re doing it, and we live it. And when you love it and you live it, you don’t have enough hours in the day. I think Jeremy said that before we got on, and Bobby said the same thing. There’s not enough hours in the day. You don’t look at the clock. You just kind of try to balance your life out, make sure you spend time for yourself and your family, but you scout live, you scout on film, you’re on the phone a lot.

It’s a job that I think we all truly love, and we feel a great purpose for.

MARKS: And I think, for me, it’s, you know, try not to, I guess, over information, the process here. I love research. I love reading. I love, you know, Jeremy could tell you, Google Docs up the wazoo. And so, I’ll walk into the night of the draft, and I’ll have a binder of stuff, and the reality is I probably won’t even open the binder.

Because it’s like, as I tell everyone, it’s like when we get through this, we go through this process and draft and free agency, it’s almost like we’re just sitting here talking, having a conversation about how does Caleb Wilson fit in Chicago or how does Cameron Boozer fit in Memphis. And it’s just, we’re talking about, you have to look at it from the player component and what their skill level is.

And then you have to take the NBA level part of it into it also, because how that player fits into that organization’s philosophy and their roster and how they would use it. So, there’s a lot of different ways to kind of look at it there.