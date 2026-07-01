ABC delivers most-watched Banana Ball telecast ever!

ABC delivered the most-watched Banana Ball telecast ever on June 28, 2026, averaging 1.2 million viewers across the two-hour showcase (4–6 p.m. ET), according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel.

The telecast surpassed the previous record, set on July 5, 2025, by 45%, establishing a new viewership high. The milestone showcase, held at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium, marked the first-ever national telecast on ABC.

Banana Ball returns to ESPN on Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m. ET, when the Party Animals take on the Firefighters at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford, Conn., just miles from ESPN’s headquarters. Every game will also stream on Disney+ and the ESPN App for fans with Unlimited plan subscriptions.

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