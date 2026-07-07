ESPN Fantasy Football introduces ‘Knockout’ leagues format

Lowest-scoring team eliminated weekly; rosters hit waivers for all remaining managers to acquire

Free-to-play game joins ESPN Fantasy Football’s expanded lineup of ways to fantasy football

ESPN Fantasy Football, the industry’s No. 1 fantasy football game, continues to bring new features and offerings following the refreshed look and feel of the ESPN Fantasy App last year. ESPN is the official season-long fantasy football game of the NFL, and with it comes more ways to play ESPN Fantasy Football than ever before.

New this year to ESPN Fantasy Football is the ‘Knockout’ league format. Knockout is ESPN Fantasy Football’s take on the increasingly-popular elimination-style format that challenges managers to survive each week of the season.

In Knockout leagues, the lowest-scoring team each week is eliminated, with that team’s entire roster released to waivers for all remaining managers to acquire by placing bids. The process repeats until only one manager remains, creating a season-long battle for survival and a unique fantasy football experience. Specific to ESPN Knockout, an eliminated manager is given the opportunity for “last words,” sharing a final parting farewell to all remaining league members.

For the best Knockout league experience, it is recommended to have 12+ league members, allowing more eliminations throughout the season. However, smaller league sizes are still available.

Join here to play ESPN Fantasy Football Knockout. Like all ESPN Fantasy games, ESPN Fantasy Football Knockout leagues are free to enter and play.