ESPN presents Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals on Friday, July 10 at 8 a.m. ET

Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET

2 Zverev vs. Fery (WC) at 8:30 a.m. ET followed by defending champion No. 1 Sinner vs. No. 7 Djokovic

Gentlemen’s Semifinals will be featured as ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, continues on Friday, July 10.

Breakfast at Wimbledon begins coverage at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers. Gentlemen’s Semifinals begin at 8 a.m., with Spanish language coverage on ESPN Deportes beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The first Gentlemen’s Semifinals match starting at 8:30 a.m. will feature No. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany vs. Arthur Fery of Great Britain. Zverev, the 2026 Roland Garros Champion, and wild card recipient Fery both advance to the Wimbledon Semifinals for the first time. Fery is the fourth men’s wild card to reach a major semifinal. Jason Goodall and James Blake will call the match, with Kris Budden reporting courtside.

The second Gentlemen’s Semifinal match features defending champion and four-time Grand Slam Champion No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy vs. 24-time Grand Slam Champion – seven at Wimbledon – No. 7 Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Chris Fowler, Patrick McEnroe and John McEnroe will call the match, with James Blake reporting courtside.

ESPN Deportes’ Luis Alfredo Alvarez and Jose Luis Clerc will call both semifinal matches in Spanish.

2026 Wimbledon on ESPN schedule (all times ET)

Fri, Jul 10 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Gentlemen’s Semifinals ESPN 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Gentlemen’s Semifinals (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Sat, Jul 11 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship ESPN 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ladies’ Championship ESPN 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Encore Presentation – Ladies’ Championship ABC 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Ladies’ Championship Pre‑Show (Spanish) ESPN Deportes 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Ladies’ Championship (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Sun, Jul 12 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Ladies’ Doubles Championship ESPN 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gentlemen’s Championship ESPN 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Gentlemen’s Championship Pre‑Show (Spanish) ESPN Deportes 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gentlemen’s Championship (Spanish) ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship ABC

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